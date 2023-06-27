☀️ Morning digest June 27
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chinese Premier Li Qiang discussed and agreed on many important contents during their talks in Beijing, China, on June 26.
Sharing his host’s delight at the development trend of the bilateral relations since the historic visit to China in late 2022 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong, PM Chinh, who is paying an official visit to China, emphasised that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam consistently attach importance to promoting the sound relations with the fraternal Chinese Party, Government, and people.Read full text
- PM Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception on June 26 for founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Prof. Klaus Schwab, within the framework of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the WEF in Tianjin, China.
They discussed the global economic situation, emerging development trends, Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and its cooperative relations with the WEF.Read full text
-The same day, PM Chinh attended and delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Country Strategic Dialogue on Vietnam in Tianjin.
With the participation of WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab, WEF President Borge Brende, and about 50 leaders of global corporations which are members of the forum, this dialogue was the only national-level event organised by WEF during its 2023 Annual Meeting, aiming to introduce Vietnam's experience as a model for economic recovery and efforts in transitioning its growth model. It provided an opportunity to exchange views on the Southeast Asian nation’s business-investment directions, policies, and environment.Read full text
-The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation with the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) of China within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to the neighbouring country.
The MoU is expected to establish a comprehensive cooperation framework between the two sides in compliance with relevant national laws, rules, regulations, and policies in their respective countries; and to form and develop their collaboration in market management.Read full text
- Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and a delegation of deputies from Hau Giang province met voters in Vi Thuy district following the 15th legislature's fifth session on June 26.
After being updated on the outcomes of the session, voters offered suggestions such as increasing support for policy beneficiary families, individuals with meritorious services and their successors, considering the lengthening of duration between two textbook revisions, more investment and attention to tapping local waterway potential, and ensuring sustainable rice production.Read full text
-The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Samsung Vietnam kicked off the sixth batch of the training programme for molding technicians of Vietnam on June 26.
The programme aims to realise their cooperation agreement on training Vietnamese molding technicians for the 2020-2023 period, which was signed during the ninth meeting of the Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) Joint Committee on Energy, Industry and Trade Cooperation in 2019.Read full text
-There remained big challenges in Vietnam's exports to China, as the market has been and will continue to impose higher requirements on both export and import standards, said Tran Quang Huy, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Asia-Africa Market Department.
According to the department, the bilateral trade reached 175.6 billion USD in 2022, accounting for approximately 24% of Vietnam's total import-export turnover. In the first five months of this year, the two-way trade value hit 61.5 billion USD, an annual decrease of 14.5%. It is worth noting that Vietnam's exports to and imports from China account for 15% and 32.8% of its respective total figures with the world.Read full text
-The People's Committee of northern Hai Phong city held a conference on June 26 to present a certificate to LG Innotek approving its additional capital of 1 billion USD from 2023-2025, raising the company's total investment to over 2 billion USD.
The LG Innotek Hai Phong factory, located in Trang Due Industrial Park, is invested by LG Innotek Vietnam Hai Phong Co., Ltd. After obtaining an investment certificate in 2016, it officially commenced operations in 2020. The factory specialises in manufacturing electronic components for the automotive, mobile, and phone camera module industries.Read full text
-The Vietnam Naval Academy (VNNA) and the Royal Cambodian Navy Academy on June 26 signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing twinning relationship in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa.
This event is a milestone in the cooperation between the armies and navies of the two countries, contributing to fostering the fine traditions between Vietnam and Cambodia.Read full text/.
