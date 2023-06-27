Politics PM receives founder of World Economic Forum in China Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception on June 26 for founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Prof. Klaus Schwab, within the framework of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the WEF in Tianjin, China.

Videos Government leaders of Vietnam, China hold talks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is in Beijing for an official visit to China and for attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum.

Politics NA Vice Chairman meets Hau Giang voters following legislature’s fifth session Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and a delegation of deputies from Hau Giang province met voters in Vi Thuy district following the 15th legislature's fifth session on June 26.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian naval academies strengthen cooperation The Vietnam Naval Academy(VNNA) and the Royal Cambodian Navy Academy on June 26 signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing twinning relationship in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa.