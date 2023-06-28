☀️ Morning digest June 28
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and China step up all-level contacts and raise the quality of cooperation across spheres, particularly in economy, trade and investment, at his meeting with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on June 27.
The PM conveyed regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and other Party and State leaders of Vietnam to the Chinese leader, and noted his wish that under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China will successfully achieve its 2nd centenary goal, turning itself into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji on June 27 compared notes on measures to enhance and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in general and the two countries’ legislatures in particular in the time ahead.
At the meeting in Beijing, which took place as part of Chinh’s China trip, the two sides rejoiced at developments of the relations between the two Parties and countries over the past time, including cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the NPC. Read full story
- President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas arrived in Hanoi on June 27 afternoon, beginning his four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
The visit demonstrates Switzerland’s appreciation for Vietnam. Switzerland wishes to intensify bilateral cooperation, especially in the economy and trade, as well as works toward the signing of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) to which Switzerland is a member. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and China step up all-level contacts and raise the quality of cooperation across spheres, particularly in economy, trade and investment, at his meeting with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on June 27.
The PM conveyed regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and other Party and State leaders of Vietnam to the Chinese leader, and noted his wish that under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China will successfully achieve its 2nd centenary goal, turning itself into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji on June 27 compared notes on measures to enhance and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in general and the two countries’ legislatures in particular in the time ahead.
At the meeting in Beijing, which took place as part of Chinh’s China trip, the two sides rejoiced at developments of the relations between the two Parties and countries over the past time, including cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the NPC. Read full story
- President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas arrived in Hanoi on June 27 afternoon, beginning his four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
The visit demonstrates Switzerland’s appreciation for Vietnam. Switzerland wishes to intensify bilateral cooperation, especially in the economy and trade, as well as works toward the signing of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) to which Switzerland is a member. Read full story
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Secretary General of the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC) Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, who is also Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions at a meeting in Hanoi on June 27. (Photo: VNA)- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 27 for a delegation of the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC) led by its Secretary General Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, who is also Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions.
Hue stressed that the Vietnam-Cuba relations have been developing fruitfully, as reflected through high-level visits by leaders of the two countries over the past time. Read full story
- The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided on disciplinary measures against some Party organisations and members during its meeting in Hanoi on June 27, which took place under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
The Secretariat concluded that the Party delegation to the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures has violated the Party’s organisation and operation principles and regulations, the State’s laws, and working rules. Read full story
- A ceremony to repatriate the remains thought to be associated with a US servicemember missing in action (MIA) from the war in Vietnam was held at Da Nang International Airport in the central city of the same name on June 27.
At the ceremony, the 161st of its kind, representatives from the Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) handed over the remains to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). Read full story
- The Thai Binh University of Medicine and Pharmacy in the northern province of Thai Binh on June 27 received the first-class Labour Order conferred by the Lao State in recognition of its contribution to training human resources for the Lao health sector.
Addressing the award ceremony, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang appreciated the outstanding achievements of the university during its construction and development. More than 400 Lao medical staff have been trained at the university since 1969. After returning to their homeland, these doctors and nurses have actively contributed to improving public health care. Read full story
Vietnamese dragon fruit are on sale at a Vietnamese food supermarket in Melbourne, Australia.(Photo: VNA)|- A Vietnam-Australia business promotion forum was held in Sydney on June 27 to help Vietnamese enterprises know more about the Australian market and connect them with businesses in this Oceania country.
The event was jointly organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in coordination with the Consulate General of Vietnam and the Vietnam Trade Office in Sydney as part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties. Read full story
- Viglacera Corporation JSC, a leading real estate and building materials group in Vietnam, announced that it has exported the first batch of Viglacera-branded Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) and Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) panels to Australia.
Australia is a promising market but it is also known for being demanding and highly competitive with strict quality requirements. Therefore, the successful export of (AAC/ALC) products has reaffirmed Viglacera’s prestige. Read full story
- The Top 10 outstanding digital technology firms in Vietnam 2023 will be officially announced at an award ceremony later this year, according to the event’s organiser at a press conference held in Hanoi on June 27.
Hosted by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), the event aims to honour businesses in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry as well as connect them with partners and customers inside and outside the country./. Read full story