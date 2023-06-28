Politics Vietnamese, Cuban Parties' newspapers foster cooperation Leaders of Nhan dan (People) and Granma, the respective official newspapers of the Vietnamese and Cuban Parties, have agreed to step up cooperation in profession, communications, publication, and digital transformation, at their recent working session in Havana.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba tighten historic relations A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Foreign Relations Commission led by its chairman Le Hoai Trung paid a visit to Cuba from June 25-26.

Politics PM meets leader of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning in Beijing on June 27, as part of the Vietnamese leader’s ongoing official visit to China.

Politics President of National Council of Switzerland begins official visit to Vietnam President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas arrived in Hanoi on June 27 afternoon, beginning his four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.