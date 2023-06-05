Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese agreed to elevate their countries’ relations to a new level in the future during their talks in Hanoi on June 4 morning.

Welcoming PM Albanese on his official visit to Vietnam on June 3-4, the host leader said the trip, which takes place amid the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and five years since the establishment of the Strategic Partnership, will create a new impetus for bilateral ties.Read full text



-Following their talks, PM Chinh and his Australian counterpart witnessed the signing of cooperation documents and co-chaired a press briefing.

PM Chinh said the talks were a success with two sides acknowledging the sound and effective development of the ties between the two countries.Read full text



-The same day, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong received leader of the Australian Labour Party and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese in Hanoi.

Welcoming Albanese on his official visit to Vietnam when the two countries are marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, Trong affirmed the importance Vietnam attaches to the relations with Australia and highly valued the strong, substantive, and comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation over the past years.Read full text



-President Vo Van Thuong also received the Australian Prime Minister, who is on a two-day official visit to Vietnam starting June 3.

The state leader appreciated Australia's provision of stable official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam and its support in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic through timely grant of vaccines in large quantities.Read full text



-Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue met with the visiting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Hanoi on June 4.

The two leaders voiced their delight that Vietnam and Australia have built strategic trust and close cooperation in multiple sphere over the 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese visited and engaged in an exchange with the women’s football teams of the two countries in Hanoi on June 4.

The activity, part of Albanese’s official visit to Vietnam on June 3 - 4, followed the two PMs’ talks and joint press conference earlier the same day.Read full text



-Earlier after his arrival in Vietnam on June 3, PM Albanese had lunch at an eatery in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, where he tried the world-famous Vietnamese sandwich "banh mi", a favourite street food of many Vietnamese people and foreign tourists, and drank "bia hoi", a locally brewed beer often used by Hanoians on hot summer days.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 3 asked ministries, agencies and localities to push the three engines of export, investment and consumption in order to spur the country's economic growth in the time ahead.

Speaking at an online regular meeting between the Government and localities, the leader stressed the need to remove obstacles to production and business, and help enterprises in administrative procedures, interest rates and market expansion.Read full text



-The 45th anniversary of the Vietnam-United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) partnership for sustainable development was held on June 2 evening in Hanoi.

The ceremony, co-organised by the Ministry of Planning and Investment and UNDP, marked an important milestone in the two sides’ cooperation.Read full text



- A forum of overseas Vietnamese women, the first of its kind, took place in Budapest, Hungary, on June 3, gathering nearly 250 delegates from 21 countries.

With its theme revolving around the preservation of Vietnamese values and international integration in the 4th industrial revolution era, the Vietnamese Women’s Forum in Europe was an initiative of the association of Vietnamese women in Hungary.Read full text



-The index of industrial production (IIP) in May increased by 2.2% against the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Compared to last year, the index inched up 0.1%, with power production and distribution as well as waste/wastewater management and treatment expanding 5% and 6.8%, and processing-manufacturing and mining shrinking by 0.5% and 2.9%, respectively.Read full text



- An investment promotion conference was held in Tokyo on June 2 to call for Japanese investment in localities of Vietnam.

The event drew the participation of leaders of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Embassy of Vietnam in Japan, representatives of four localities, namely Can Tho city, and Kon Tum, Bac Lieu and Thua Thien-Hue provinces, and businesses of the two countries. It was part of the activities to mark the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.Read full text



-A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence led by Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien is attending the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue that officially opened in Singapore on June 3.

Organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the dialogue has brought together more than 550 delegates who are defence and security officers and scholars from 41 countries.Read full text



-The Vietnam Festival 2023 with the theme of "Hope" opened at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo on June 3.

Hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the event is one of the major celebrations for the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.Read full text/.