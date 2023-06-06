☀️ Morning digest June 6
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong had a meeting in Hanoi on June 5 with the group of female deputies of the 15th National Assembly, during which he asked them to continue to adopt reforms to improve the quality and efficiency of their activities.
He encouraged the female deputies to increase friendship exchanges and international cooperation, and participate in international and regional conferences and forums, particularly on gender equality, domestic violence prevention and combat, and climate change, as well as raise the position and prestige of Vietnamese female NA deputies in the international arena. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong hosted US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on June 5, during which the State leader affirmed the importance that Vietnam attaches to cooperation between the two countries, describing the US as one of the leading partners of Vietnam.
He hailed the US diplomat’s efforts to collaborate with Vietnamese authorities and visit many Vietnamese localities to seek stronger partnership between the two countries. Read full story
- Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, a researcher at the Centre for Policy Futures under the University of Queensland in Australia, has noted that the freshly-concluded visit to Vietnam by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was a success, as reflected through the agreements reached by the two sides on both bilateral and multilateral issues.
Albanese paid an official visit to Vietnam from June 3-4 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh. Read full story
Vietnam News Agengy Deputy Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung (right) and Bulgarian News Agency Director General Kiril Valchev at the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)- The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) have freshly sealed a cooperation pact on professional exchanges during VNA Deputy Director General Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung’s working trip to Bulgaria from June 1-5.
According to the document signed by Nhung and BTA Director General Kiril Valchev, the two agencies will provide each other with information on the two nations via the exchange of photos, stories written in English, and various types of multimedia information. They will expand their scope of bilateral collaboration via mutual visits of their leaders, reporters, and technicians to boost joint work in communications and share professional experiences. Read full story
- Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 5 for a delegation of the National Police Agency (NPA) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) led by Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun.
Lam stressed that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and the RoK has made progress, contributing to promoting bilateral relations, meeting aspirations of their people, for peace and prosperity of both nations. Read full story
- Forbes Vietnam on June 5 unveiled the top 50 listed companies in 2023, the 11th year it has released this list in the country.
The rankings are based on last year’s audited consolidated financial reports of the companies listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HSX) and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX). Read full story
- The formation of long-term cooperation frameworks such as Comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) between Vietnam and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will provide the necessary foundations for the two sides to promote future cooperation, a Vietnamese official has said.
Through the CEPA, the UAE can become a bridge between Vietnam and other countries in the region, stated Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien during talks with visiting UAE Minister of State for International Trade Affairs Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi in Hanoi on June 5. Read full story
- The 14th annual Green Consumption Campaign, which seeks to usher in environment-friendly consumption habits, began in Ho Chi Minh City on June 4.
Organised by the Saigon Giai Phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper, Saigon Co.op and the HCM City Union of Business Associations, it includes building a corporate brand communication strategy associated with environmental social responsibility, mobilising a large number of volunteers to participate as "information ambassadors" to support the public to clearly identify environmentally friendly products and those made by companies that are environmentally conscious. Read full story
Swimmer Nguyen Hoang Nha. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnamese swimmers on June 5 won six gold medals and set more new records at the 12th ASEAN Paralympic Games taking place in Cambodia.
The gold medals were earned by Danh Hoa, Do Thanh Hai, Nguyen Hoang Nha, Vo Huynh Anh Khoa and Vo Thanh Tung./. Read full story