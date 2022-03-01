☀ Morning digest March 1
The following is a list of selected news summaries last evening by Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last evening by Vietnam News Agency.
- The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked domestic airlines to prepare resources and set out plans to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine. The carriers should report the plans to the CAAV before March 2, the agency said in a recent document, saying it will inform the airlines about the conduct of the repatriation flights following instructions of the Government and the Ministry of Transport.Read full story
- The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked domestic airlines to prepare resources and set out plans to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine. The carriers should report the plans to the CAAV before March 2, the agency said in a recent document, saying it will inform the airlines about the conduct of the repatriation flights following instructions of the Government and the Ministry of Transport.Read full story
Read full story
- Challenges facing women in climate-resilient livelihood restoration after the COVID-19 pandemic drew the attention of delegates to a policy dialogue jointly held by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and the UN Women in Hanoi on February 28. VWU Vice President Nguyen Thi Minh Huong pointed out gender stereotypes about the role, capacity and contribution of women in natural disaster combat and climate change response, stressing women have the capacity to create resources for natural disaster adaptation and mitigation. Read full story
- Challenges facing women in climate-resilient livelihood restoration after the COVID-19 pandemic drew the attention of delegates to a policy dialogue jointly held by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and the UN Women in Hanoi on February 28. VWU Vice President Nguyen Thi Minh Huong pointed out gender stereotypes about the role, capacity and contribution of women in natural disaster combat and climate change response, stressing women have the capacity to create resources for natural disaster adaptation and mitigation. Read full story
At the signing ceremony between MOLISA and UNDP (Photo: VNA)- The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA)’s National Coordination Office for Poverty Reduction and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on February 28 signed a memorandum of understanding and launched a project on programme development and policy advising on multidimensional and sustainable poverty reduction for 2021-2023. In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh stressed the Vietnamese Party, Government and people pay great attention to sustainable poverty reduction, considering it a major task throughout the national reform, construction, and development cause. Read full story/.