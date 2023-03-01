Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam has always paid attention to protecting legitimate interests of foreign investors, including Samsung, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Park Hark Kyu, President and Chief Financial Officer of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., of the Republic of Korea (RoK).



National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R|) shakes hands with Park Hark Kyu, President and Chief Financial Officer of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., (Photo: VNA)

During his reception for Park in Hanoi on February 28, the top legislator highly valued the business results of Samsung's subordinate companies in Vietnam, and congratulated its successes in the Southeast Asian nation. Read full story



- Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visited and congratulated the Vietnam Academy of Border Defence Force (VABDF) in Hanoi on February 28, on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Border Guard Force and the 34th anniversary of All-People Border Defence Day (March 3).



Speaking at the working session, Xuan hailed the VABDF for its achievements over the past six decades, especially its important contributions to education-training, national construction and defence, and international missions. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha hosted the UK Ambassador to Vietnam, Iain Frew, in Hanoi on February 28.



Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) receives the UK's Ambassador to Vietnam, Iain Frew. (Photo: VNA)

The Deputy PM hailed the UK’s support for Vietnam in the process of joining the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and stressed that Vietnam’s participation in JETP could be seen as a model of cooperation between developing and developed countries. Read full story



- Ample room remains for trade between Vietnam and France to grow, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told French Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht during a working session in Hanoi on February 28.



The session focused on ways to boost bilateral economic, trade and investment ties in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year. Read full story



- Vietnam earned over 3.4 billion USD from agro-forestry-aquatic product exports in February, a year-on-year increase of 5.7%, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.



Processing Tra fish for export (Photo: VNA)

The sector’s import-export value in the first two months of this year was estimated at 11.99 billion USD, down 16.8% from the same period last year. Its exports accounted for around 6.28 billion USD, a drop of 22.5%. Read full story



- A seminar was held in Hanoi on February 28 to launch the Dubai-led World Logistics Passport (WLP) initiative in Vietnam and discuss the possibility of strengthening cooperation in logistics between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The WLP is a global, private sector-led initiative designed to smooth the flow of global trade, unlock market access and provide economic efficiencies to members. Read full story



- Information relating to the loosening of credit room, and commitments from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and other agencies on removing hurdles to transactions have led to experts' positive views on the future of the property market.



According to Vo Huynh Tuan Kiet, Director of the Housing Division of CBRE Vietnam, credit in 2023 will be more abundant than in 2022 thanks to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)'s decision to extend limits by about 1.5 - 2% for commercial banks to inject about 457 trillion VND (19 billion USD) into the market./.Read full story



