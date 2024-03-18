☀️ Morning digest March 18
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 16 urged the plan on building at least 1 million social housing units for low-income earners and industrial workers in the 2021 - 2030 period to be implemented quickly and effectively.
Chairing a national hybrid conference on the issue, he emphasised that housing is one of the three pillars of social security, and that Vietnam does not pursue pure economic growth at the expense of social equality, security or the environment. Read fully story
- The People’s Committee of Quang Nam held a conference on March 16 to announce this central province’s master plan for the 2021 -2030 period with a vision to 2050, and launch the National Biodiversity Restoration Year 2024.
Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang stressed that the master plan of Quang Nam, approved by the Prime Minister in January, shows a reformed mindset and a new viewpoint, targets, and vision matching the national development orientation and the development targets for the north and coastal central region. It prioritises promoting a green economy and economic restructuring in tandem with growth model reform to secure comprehensive and sustainable development. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said that the newly approved master plan for the northwestern province of Dien Bien will create a solid foundation for its development while he handed over the approval decision to local authorities at a ceremony on March 17.
Ha asked the local authorities to prioritise resources to invest in infrastructure projects for regional and global connection, creating a connection axis between Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries and China. Read full story
- A legal and technical writeshop was held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vanuatuan Government in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on March 16 - 17 to look into the proceedings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s advisory opinion on climate change.
The event, gathering ASEAN and other Asian member states of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, aimed to provide an overview of the proceedings of the ICJ’s advisory opinion on climate change on the basis of the UN General Assembly’s Resolution 77/276, adopted on March 29, 2023, which requested the ICJ provide an advisory opinion on the obligations of states in respect of climate change. Read full story
- Policy-makers and scholars gathered in Dien Bien province on March 17 to discuss measures to optimise the potential and advantages of the northwestern locality in boosting sustainable tourism development.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha highlighted Dien Bien's advantages in natural landscapes and the cultural values of 19 ethnic minority groups, and underlined the need for the province to make full use of its potential to create unique tourism products, and to call for investment and design cultural planning. Read full story
- Among the over 33,000ha of drought-hit forest in the southernmost province of Ca Mau, more than 13,530ha has fire potential rated as “dangerous” (Level 4) and nearly 4,000ha “extremely dangerous” (Level 5), local authorities said.
The forest protection sub-department under the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said on March 15 that most the drought-hit forests are located in the areas of the U Minh Ha forestry company, the U Minh Ha National Park, the forest protection unit of Hon Khoai Island, and U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts. Read full story
- The international watercolour painting exhibition “Colours of Cultures” – the largest of its kind in Vietnam so far - opened at Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on March 16.
The event is an initiative of VietnamInAcquarello, a branch of the International Watercolour Museum – the world’s largest community of watercolour painters – based in Italy. Read full story
- Nearly 1,500 people took part in a running event to support the Earth Hour 2024 Campaign on March 16 in Hanoi.
Within the framework of the national programme on economical and efficient use of energy in the period 2019-2030, the Ministry of Industry and Trade launched an event for all people to save electricity, Earth Hour 2024. Read full story./.