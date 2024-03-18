Politics Vietnam keen on expanding trade, investment cooperation with Ireland: Minister Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has told Minister of State at the Department of Justice of Ireland James Browne that Vietnam hopes to further expand and promote cooperation with Ireland in trade and investment, especially in the fields of agriculture, IT and pharmaceuticals.

Politics Leaders extend greetings on Ireland’s National Day State President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 17 sent separate greetings to leaders of Ireland on the occasion of its National Day.

Politics Vietnam one of most important partners of Brazil: Brazilian official Vietnam is one of the most important partners of Brazil in Southeast Asia, Eduardo Paes Saboia, Secretary for Asia and the Pacific at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, has stated at the Vietnam-Brazil meeting recently held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Brasilia.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador presents credential letter to Zimbabwean President Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa and Zimbabwe Hoang Sy Cuong presented his credential letter to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on March 13.