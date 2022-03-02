☀️ Morning digest March 2
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talked over the phone with CEO of Adidas Kasper Rorsted on March 1 to discuss measures for promoting the German sportwear firm’s operations in Vietnam.
PM Chinh described Adidas' sustained operations in Vietnam as a demonstration of the resolve, efforts, and effectiveness of the close and fruitful cooperation between Vietnamese Government agencies and localities and foreign enterprises and investors in the spirit of "harmonising interests and sharing risks".
Vietnamese people in Ukraine rest at a shelter (Photo: VOV)
- Spokewoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang said the MOFA has been working with relevant authorities, domestic airlines, and representative agencies in Ukraine and surrounding areas to make plans for ensuring security, safety, and conditions necessary for evacuating Vietnamese citizens from war zones and repatriating them if they wish.
Hang made the remark on March 1 in response to reporters' question about Vietnam's reaction to the tensions in Ukraine and moves to protect its citizens there.
- Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, who is Head of the National Civil Aviation Security Committee (NCASC), issued a notice on March 1 requesting inter-sectoral inspections in ensuring aviation security, as well as in preventing and combating terrorism and illegal intervention in civil aviation activities in provinces and cities with airports.
- The Prime Minister has approved a national target programme on new-style rural area building for 2021 - 2025, aiming to have at least 80 percent of the communes nationwide earning the status by 2025.
The overall goal of this programme is pressing on with new-style countryside building in tandem with effective agricultural restructuring, rural economic development, and urbanisation; improving rural residents' material and spiritual life; promoting gender equality; developing uniform and gradually modern socio-economic infrastructure in rural areas; ensuring a green, clean, beautiful, and safe environment and landscape; and boosting traditional culture preservation, climate change adaptation, and sustainable development in the areas.
- An appraisal council with representatives of several ministries and agencies has been established to evaluate the development plan for press, radio and television, electronic information and publishing networks for 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.
The appraisal council will be headed by Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Information and Communications and Pham Anh Tuan, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications will be the council's vice chairman, according to Decision 276/QD-TTg signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.
- Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced its signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LeasePlan, one of the world's leading car-as-a-service companies, on February 28 at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) – the most influential technology and mobile exhibition in the world that runs from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain.