☀️ Morning digest March 2
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The 15th National Assembly (NA) will convene the fourth extraordinary session on March 2 to make a decision on the Presidency of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
NA General Secretary Bui Van Cuong said on March 1 that the event is set to take place at the National Assembly Building in the morning. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives French Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked France to facilitate access to French market by Vietnamese goods, especially agricultural and fishery ones, at his reception for French Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht on March 1.
The PM expressed a wish that the two countries continue to work closely together to optimize opportunities created by the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement to boost bilateral trade.Read full story
- The South Australia - Vietnam Business Council held a ceremony in Adelaide city on February 28 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - Australia diplomatic relations.
In her speech, Governor of South Australia Frances Adamson said: “There is a strengthening of the partnership between Australia and Vietnam when it comes to meeting some of the geopolitical challenges in the region, and this presents an opportunity to pursue further cultural and economic ties as well.” Read full story
- Vietnam pursues a consistent policy of respecting and ensuring people's freedom to belief and religion as well as the equality among religions, while promoting cultural and moral values and resources of religions for the country’s development, stated Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.
Khai made the statement while receiving Franklin Graham, President and CEO of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and President of international relief organisation Samaritan’ Purse in Hanoi on March 1. Read full story
- Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway Erling Rimestad co-chaired the ninth political consultation between the two foreign ministries, focusing on discussing bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of shared concern.
Hang highlighted achievements in bilateral relations and suggested that the two sides continue to maintain the exchange of delegations at all levels and between the two ministries to strengthen mutual understanding and deepen bilateral political and diplomatic partnership. Read full story
- As Vietnam is about to join the group of upper-middle-income countries and pursuing the goal of becoming a developed and high-income country by 2045, the continuous renovation of economic institutions becomes more urgent than ever, said experts at a political dialogue workshop in Hanoi on March 1.
Prof. Dr. Pham Hong Chuong, President of the National Economics University said that after more than 30 years of renewal, Vietnam has become an economy with extensive integration into the world. Read full story
- The War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City on March 1 organized a ceremony to launch the publication “Tranh dau cho hoa binh” - the Vietnamese version of the book “Waging peace in Vietnam” which details efforts by US soldiers to oppose and resist the US war in Vietnam.
At the ceremony, Director of the museum Tran Xuan Thao said that in 2018, the museum held a thematic exhibition on the waves of protest against the unjust American war in Vietnam. Read full story
-The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi in February rose 0.49% over January and 2.41% compared to the same period last year, the municipal Statistics Office reported.
February's result pushed the total CPI increase in the first two months of this year to 2.75% year on year. Read full story
Nguyen Quoc Viet celebrates his goal that brought home the win. (Photo: AFC)- Vietnam beat Australia 1-0 in the first match of Group B in the 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup finals on March 1.
With this result, Vietnam claimed three precious points in the race for the top two spots to qualify for the quarterfinals./. Read full story