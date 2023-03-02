Politics Norway eyes cooperation with Vietnam in offshore wind power Norway is willing to share experiences and cooperate with Vietnam in the field of offshore wind power, said State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erling Rimestad at a meeting with Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An in Hanoi on March 1.

Politics Ninth Vietnam-Norway political consultation held in Hanoi Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway Erling Rimestad co-chaired the ninth political consultation between the two foreign ministries, focusing on discussing bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of shared concern.

Politics Vietnam highly values traditional ties with Norway: Foreign Minister Vietnam attaches importance to the traditional cooperation with Norway, stated Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son while receiving visiting State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erling Rimestad in Hanoi on March 1.