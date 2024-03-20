☀️ Morning digest March 20
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 19 emphasised that Vietnam will create favourable conditions for the business community, including Dutch corporations and businesses, to invest successfully, sustainably, and long-term in Vietnam when he received a Dutch business delegation led by Ingrid Thijssen, chair of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW) in Hanoi.
Welcoming the delegation, PM Chinh said that their visit to Vietnam this time is an activity in implementing the results achieved during the visit of the Prime Minister of Vietnam to the Netherlands at the end of 2022 and the visit of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands to Vietnam at the end of 2023. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 19 received the new ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Laos who have just commenced their tenures in Vietnam, affirming the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to supporting them in fulfilling duties.
At the reception for RoK Ambassador Choi Young Sam, PM Chinh said both sides need to strengthen political ties and cooperation across various development sectors to match the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 19 chaired a meeting with FDI enterprises and the annual Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) in Hanoi.
Themed “FDI enterprises pioneer in implementing green growth strategies,” the meeting-conference was jointly held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), the World Bank (WB), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Vietnam Business Forum Alliance. Read full story
- The National Assembly Standing Committee completed the entire working programme of its 31st session in Hanoi on March 19 after three and a half days of sitting.
In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the lawmakers had given opinions on amendments to the Capital Law, the Law on the Organisation of People's Courts and the Law on Social Insurance. They also debated the draft Law on Road Traffic, the draft Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the draft Law on Defence Industry, Security and Industrial Mobilisation and the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Asset Auction. Read full story
Read full story
- Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Nguyen Duc Hoa chaired a working session with Deputy Director General of the Lao Social Security Organisation (LSSO) Bouahome Phommachane in Hanoi on March 19.
Hoa said the activities planned for the Lao delegation's visit serve to further solidify cooperation between the VSS and LSSO, building upon the existing memorandum of understanding for the 2022-2025 period. Read full story
- Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on March 19 held talks with Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Diana Elena Mondino who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from March 19-20.
During the talks, the two sides informed each other about each country's situation, agreed on directions and measures to strengthen the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Argentina, and discussed the possibility of establishing a strategic partnership in the field of industry and agriculture between the two countries. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang gave a reception in Hanoi on March 19 for President of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Chang Won-sam, during which the guest said official development assistance (ODA) from the Republic of Korea (RoK) for Vietnam will increase to more than 52 million USD, nearly doubling the figure of 2023.
The Deputy PM highly appreciated the RoK’s ODA for Vietnam, saying that it has contributed to Vietnam’s socio-economic development. He hoped that the RoK will become Vietnam's largest ODA provider in the near future. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City wishes to promote comprehensive cooperation in politics, economy and culture with partners of the Czech Republic, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said on March 19.
The focus of the collaboration will be agriculture and the food industry, the official told visiting Czech Minister of Agriculture Marek Vyborny in a reception in the city, noting HCM City, as an economic and cultural centre of Vietnam, is aware of its pioneer role in materialising cooperation projects between Vietnam and other countries, including the Czech Republic./. Read full story