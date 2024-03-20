Politics Ninh Binh, Laos’ Oudomxay strengthen cooperation relations Secretary of the Party Committee of Ninh Binh province Doan Minh Huan had a working session with a visiting delegation from the Lao province of Oudomxay led by Bounkhong Lachiemphone, Secretary of the Party Committee and governor of Oudomxay on March 19.

Politics Vietnam, Laos to enhance social security cooperation Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Nguyen Duc Hoa chaired a working session with Deputy Director General of the Lao Social Security Organisation (LSSO) Bouahome Phommachane in Hanoi on March 19.

Politics RoK to increase ODA for Vietnam in 2024 Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang gave a reception in Hanoi on March 19 for President of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Chang Won-sam, during which the guest said official development assistance (ODA) from the Republic of Korea (RoK) for Vietnam will increase to more than 52 million USD, nearly doubling the figure of 2023.

Politics NA Standing Committee wraps up 31st session The National Assembly Standing Committee completed the entire working programme of its 31st session in Hanoi on March 19 after three and a half days of sitting.