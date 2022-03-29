☀️ Morning digest March 29
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
An overview of the dialogue (Photo: VNA)- Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu and the UK's Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling co-chaired the eighth Vietnam-UK strategic dialogue in Hanoi on March 28, during which both sides discussed cooperation and specific measures to develop the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership in a substantive and effective manner, especially in politics-diplomacy, trade-investment, climate change response and sustainable development, education-training, science-technology, security-defence, and people-to-people exchange. Read full story
At the event (Photo: qdnd.vn)- Vietnam appreciates Cuba's prestige, experience, and strength in the field of construction, said Politburo member and Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang while receiving Cuban Minister of Construction René Antonio Mesa Villafana in Hanoi on March 28. Read full story
- Vietnam and Australia on March 28 signed the first bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Australian Agriculture Visa Programme. Under the programme, employees will be recruited to work across a range of agriculture sectors, including horticulture, dairy, wool, grains, fisheries and forestry, including support services and primary processing. Read full story
- The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) organised a ceremony on March 28 to introduce the working group of the National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP). Read full story
- A ceremony took place at the My Son World Cultural Heritage Site in the central province of Quang Nam on March 28 to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-India diplomatic relations (January 7, 1972 – 2022) and review five years of the two governments’ joint work to renovate the site (2017 – 2021). Read full story
- Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, on March 28 announced the expansion of the She’s Next Grant Programme in Vietnam to support women entrepreneurs in capital mobilisation, business governance and development. Read full story
Vietnam’s former world silver medalist Nguyen Thi Ngoan wins gold in the women’s U61kg class at the ninth Southeast Asian Karate Championship in Cambodia. (Photo of tournament organisers)- Vietnam, with five gold, five silver, and three bronze medals, topped the ninth Southeast Asian Karate Championship, which closed in Cambodia on March 27. Read full story./.