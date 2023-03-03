Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has affirmed the determination to step up the extensive and practical development of Vietnam-Spain "strategic partnership towards the future", especially in trade and investment, to uphold each side’s potential and strength.

Meeting with Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Reyes Maroto in Madrid on March 2 (local time), Quang suggested Spain encourage its businesses to shift their high-quality investments to Vietnam in areas that align with the two countries’ strengths and development needs such as infrastructure, renewable energy, transport, information technology and tourism; enhance cooperation and technology transfer in food hygiene and safety, seafood processing to improve the value of Vietnamese seafood exports to Spain.Read full text



– Leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia and Cuba have extended their congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of Vietnam.Read full text



– Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai received Chairman of the Republic of Korea (RoK) – Vietnam Friendship Association Lee Shin-jae in Hanoi on March 2.

Hai affirmed that the Korean delegation's visit was of significance as Vietnam and the RoK celebrated the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties and upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year.Read full text



– Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh has paid an official visit to South Australia during which he had meetings with the state’s leaders and key organisations to discuss measures to boost bilateral cooperation.

Hosting the ambassador, South Australia’s Governor Frances Adamson said that she chose Vietnam as the first country to pay an official visit in her new position last November because she appreciates the nation’s role and position as well as the great opportunities that are opened up for cooperation between the two countries, including cooperation with her state.Read full text



– French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht on March 2 affirmed his willingness to cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City to put the agreed projects into place, especially those in transport and smart urban building.

At a meeting with Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, the visiting French minister pledged efforts to promote economic and trade ties between France and HCM City, contributing to consolidating and enhancing the France-Vietnam relations.Read full text



– The Institute of African and Middle East Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the South African Embassy in Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Hanoi on March 2, under which they agreed on comprehensive cooperation in training and scientific research.

Director of the institute Associate Prof. Dr. Le Phuoc Minh and South African Ambassador Vuyiswa Tulelo shared the view that the cooperation is reciprocal, aiming to raise the quality of training and scientific research of both sides.Read full text



– Vietnam’s freight transport was estimated at nearly 191 million tonnes in February, up 27.8% year-on-year, according to statistics from the Ministry of Transport.

Aviation led in terms of growth with a rate of 50%, followed by waterway with 43%, road 24.6%, and navigation by 17.6%. Meanwhile, the volume of goods transported by rail decreased by 7.5%.Read full text



– Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong hosted a local reception on March 2 for Vice President of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) Nicholas Fredrick Kolesch and Country Director of the Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV) Peter Loach.

Cuong hailed the SNV for actively initiating the project “Clean cities for a green Vietnam” with financial support from AEPW. He wished that AEPW and SNV would work closely together to address plastic waste and pollution in the city as well as assist the city’s plastic industry in its transition to a sustainable circular economic model.Read full text



- Digital-based water resources planning and investigation will promote national water resources security, heard an international conference in Hanoi on March 2.

Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Ha, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Water Resources Planning and Investigation under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said the planning helps ensure the equal distribution, efficient exploitation and protection of national water resources.Read full text/.