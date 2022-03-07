☀️ Morning digest March 7
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
– Vietnam and Cambodia have completed the demarcation and marker planting of 84 percent of their shared border line over the two decades between 1999 and 2019, heard a conference reviewing the work held in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on March 4.
Per a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two countries have finished the demarcation of about 1,045 km of the border line and planted 2,047 markers at 1,553 positions. Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 6 stressed the need for Mekong Delta provinces and centrally-run cities to create breakthrough changes in the mindset and have a strategic vision in agricultural development. The Government leader made the request at a conference on agricultural development in the Mekong Delta held in Kien Giang province by the Ministry Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the People’s Committees of 13 and provinces and centrally-run cities in the region. Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 5 requested the gradual normalisation of the COVID-19 pandemic at a teleconference between the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control with ministries, sectors, and 63 provinces and cities. PM Chinh ordered readiness without neglect and subjectivity as the pandemic may continue developing in a complicated and unpredictable manner with the Omicron variant. Read full story
A national dress show at the festival. (Photo: VNA)– More than 2,000 people of different ages took part in an "ao dai" (Vietnamese long traditional dress) parade on March 6, as part of the eight Ho Chi Minh City "Ao dai" Festival. The event, themed "I Love Vietnamese ao dai", was jointly organised by HCM City's Department of Tourism, Women’s Union and other agencies. It marks the 1982nd anniversary of the Trung sisters’ Uprising, and 112th International Women’s Day and welcomes the 13th National Women’s Congress. Read full story
– About 800 Vietnamese people have been safely evacuated to Romania from Ukraine as of March 6 morning, according to incomplete data. However, the actual number may be higher because many people do not contact the Vietnamese Embassy or Vietnamese associations in Romania. Read full story
- The industrial production and trade of Hanoi has been on a recovery trend from the beginning of the year, driven by the capital city’s policies of reopening business activities after months of closing down to fight the pandemic. The capital city’s index of industrial production was estimated to increase by 4.6 percent in the first two months of this year. Red full story
– Two flights repatriating Vietnamese people from Ukraine will depart from Romania and Poland this week. One flight, conducted by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, is scheduled to depart from Romania on March 7 transporting 283 Vietnamese citizens. It is expected to arrive at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at noon on March 8. The other flight, conducted by Bamboo Airlines, will depart from Poland on March 9 with 270 passengers onboard. It is scheduled to arrive at the Noi Bai airport on March 10 in the morning. Read full story
– The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked provinces and centrally-run cities to review wind, solar and hydropower projects included in the national planning scheme for electricity development for 2011-2020 with a vision towards 2030. Under a document recently sent to the provincial and municipal People’s Committees, the ministry ordered a look-back at the projects, including operational ones and those that have yet to be put into use as of February 2022. Read full story/.