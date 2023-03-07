Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam consistently considers Japan as a long-term, trustworthy, leading important and strategic partner, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Secretary-General of Japan's National Security Secretariat Akiba Takeo during a reception for the later in Hanoi on March 6.

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh hailed the significance of Takeo’s visit at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties. Read full story



- The Political Bureau convened a meeting at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee on March 6 to consider the personnel work. The Political Bureau decided as follows:

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (right) presents the Political Bureau's decision to Truong Thi Mai . (Photo: VNA)

1. To agree to let Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, State President and Permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat cease holding the position of Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat.



2. To assign Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission to hold the position of Permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam on March 6 hosted a reception for Secretary-General of Japan's National Security Secretariat (NSS) Akiba Takeo, during which he called for the regular exchange of information between the two sides to strengthen their practical cooperation.



The minister proposed the Japanese side step up collaboration in the fields of justice, fire prevention and rescue, and fighting against high-tech crime, and share experience in digitalising administrative management. The exchange of delegations at all levels should be enhanced, he went on. Read full story



- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam and his delegation on March 6 paid a courtesy call on President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihanne, and President of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune.



The Vietnamese official informed Xaysomphone and Sinlavong about the outcomes of cooperation between the Vietnamese NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Lao NA’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs, and cooperation orientations in the future. Read full story



- Chairman of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong on March 6 decided to establish GSM (Green - Smart - Mobility) Joint Stock Company, specialising in offering VinFast electric car and motorbike rental and taxi services.



An electric car of VinFast (Photo: VNA)

The company is expected to provide the market with 10,000 cars and 100,000 motorbikes made by the VinFast Trading Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vingroup. Read full story



- Affordable home buyers can access preferential loans at rates 1.5-2 percentage points lower than the market average as part of a credit package worth around 120 trillion VND (5.02 billion USD).



The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) raised the fund to promote social housing development through lending to buyers and developers. Read full story



- The Ministry of Planning and Investment held a meeting spotlighting disabled women's determination to overcome difficulties, in Hanoi on March 8 as part of activities marking International Women's Day (March 8).



Addressing the event, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said over the years, the ministry has always been aware of the importance of social affairs, selecting eight vulnerable groups to support since 2018./.Read full story



