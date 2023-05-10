Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 9 for Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who is on a visit to Vietnam in her capacity as Honorary President of UNICEF Belgium.



President Thuong welcomed the Queen’s visit on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the fifth anniversary of strategic partnership in agriculture between Vietnam and Belgium. Read full story



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo shortly after arriving in Labuan Bajo of the archipelago nation on May 9 afternoon to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Labuan Bajo on May 9. (Photo: VNA)

Recalling his visit to Indonesia in 2021, also his first overseas trip as the PM of Vietnam, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to further promote the strategic partnership between the two countries. Read full story

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen on May 9 on the sidelines of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.



PM Pham Minh Chinh (left) and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen at their meeting in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 9. (Photo: VNA)

Congratulating Cambodia on the successful opening ceremony of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), PM Chinh expressed his belief that the country will also successfully hold the 7th National Assembly election this July to help promote its stature in the region and the world. Read full story



- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has instructed its Consular Department to contact the Philippine Embassy in Vietnam and ask for support in assisting the Vietnamese citizens among the over 1,000 forced labourers recently rescued in Pampanga province of the archipelago nation.



The MoFA said on May 9 that it proposed the Philippine authorities help ensure accommodation for the Vietnamese citizens, inform the Vietnamese side about their residence status, and help Vietnam repatriate the citizens whose stay is not permitted by the Philippines as soon as possible. Read full story



- Italian patrol vessel ITS Morosini, with a crew of 132 officers and sailors commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Giovanni Monno, docked at Ho Chi Minh City port on May 9, starting a four-day visit to the city in order to strengthen the friendly cooperation between the navies of the two countries.

Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro said that ITS Morosini's visit to the city is a practical activity that contributes to maintaining the friendship between Vietnam and Italy in general, and the defence cooperation relationship between the two countries in particular. Read full story



- Sweden is an important Northern European market of Vietnam, and there remains much potential for the two countries to continue expanding bilateral trade, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told Swedish Ambassador Ann Måwe to Vietnam on May 9.



Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (right) and Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Måwe at the meeting in Hanoi on May 9. (Photo: VNA)

At their meeting in Hanoi, Dien said the export structures of Vietnam and Sweden do not compete with but are complementary to each other, which is favourable conditions for their businesses to enhance partnerships and diversify supply chains, particularly of the commodities matching a country’s strength and the other’s demand such as apparel, footwear, wood products, tropical farm produce, and aquatic products of Vietnam and chemicals, pharmaceuticals, paper products, electronic devices, and machinery of Sweden. Read full story



- Dr Angela Pratt, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Vietnam, on May 8 said it was too soon to claim that COVID-19 is just seasonal flu despite similarities between the two viruses.



She was speaking at a press briefing organised by WHO in collaboration with the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, following WHO's announcement that COVID-19 is no longer a global public health emergency and recommendations for future pandemic prevention and control work. Read full story



- Vietnamese Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh pocketed two gold medals in just 20 minutes at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) in Cambodia on May 9.



Oanh obtained a gold medal in the women’s 1,500m event at 5:30pm. The rescheduling of the 3,000m hurdle race to 5:50pm was unable to slow down the Vietnamese athlete, who also finished first in 10 minutes and 34.39 seconds./. Read full story