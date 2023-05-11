☀️ Morning digest May 11
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The standing board of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena has been asked to direct Party committees, organisations and relevant agencies to persist in strengthening the fight against corruption and negative phenomena without any forbidden zone or exception.
Chairing the meeting of the standing board in Hanoi on May 10, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also head of the committee, said building on achievements in the past months, the fight against corruption and negative phenomena needs to be more proactive, drastic and effective. Agencies concerned must work closely together to better perform inspections and audits. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of other ASEAN countries on May 10 engaged in dialogues with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the youth, the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC), and the High-Level Task Force (HLTF) on the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision. The events took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope for close cooperation with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in promoting the Vietnam-Malaysia strategic partnership during their meeting in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the ongoing 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10, during which Chinh expressed his pleasure to see the development of the Vietnam - Philippines strategic partnership, affirming his wish to further deepen the relationship to bring practical benefits to the people of the two countries and contribute to peace, security, and stability in the region. Read full story
- Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai on May 10 had separate meetings with officials of the Lao, Cambodian, and Indonesian law-making bodies to promote parliamentary cooperation across spheres.
These bilateral meetings took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN- ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Leaders' Interface Meeting, which was held as part of the ongoing 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia. Read full story
- Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung and his Indonesian counterpart Johnny G. Plate on May 10 agreed to promote cooperation between agencies and businesses of Vietnam and Indonesia in information and communications.
At their meeting, taking place within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Indonesia to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit on May 9-11 in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, the two sides expected to see the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on building a digital partnership between the two countries this year. Read full story
- A high-level delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) led by Chief of the army’s General Staff and Vice Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong joined a series of meetings in Vientiane on May 10 as part of his trip to Laos.
The delegation paid a courtesy call to Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Chansamone Chanyalath, while holding official talks with a Lao Ministry of National Defence delegation. Read full story
- The Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation and the Republic of Korea’s Busan Metropolitan City Civil Service Labour Union met on May 10 to exchange information and share experiences on trade union activities, particularly the strengthening of the harmonious and progressive enterprise-employee relationship.
At the meeting in HCM City, participants discussed in-depth related responsibilities, powers, working time, salary and bonus regimes of trade union staff; as well as labour relations towards tackling conflicts and welfare for members. Read full story
- Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lao Cai Trinh Xuan Truong hosted a reception for the Honorary President of UNICEF Belgium, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who is paying a working trip to the northern mountainous province.
Briefing the guest on local socio-economic situation as well as potential and advantages, Truong said that Lao Cai has received support from many international organisations, including the UNICEF through various programmes and projects, helping the province strengthen people’s equal access to safe studying environment. Read full story
- Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) presented the insignia “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” to UN Women Representative in Vietnam Elisa Fernandez, during a ceremony in Hanoi on May 10.
It is the VUFO’s most noble distinction to honour Fernandez’s valuable contributions to the effective cooperation between the United Nations and Vietnam as well as the development of Vietnam, particularly the advancement of Vietnamese women. Read full story
- The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is committed to continuing support for Vietnam to put an end to these three diseases, the Fund’s Executive Director Peter Sands said on May 10.
He made the pledge at the two-day 49th Global Fund Board Meeting which opened in Hanoi on May 10. Read full story
- A promotion programme will be held in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia, from May 11-17, to promote tourism in Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City to Australian tourists, according to Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism.
Specifically, the programme will take place at Jackson Sydney Harbor Luxury Cruise, Sydney on May 12, Crown Promenade Melbourne on May 15 and Brisbane on May 17, she said. Read full story
- Vietnam won 11 gold medals on May 10, the fifth competition day of the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, ranking first in the medal tally with 50 gold, 50 silver, and 61 bronze medals. Read full story./.