Politics Vietnam, Laos beef up defence cooperation A high-level delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) led by Chief of the army’s General Staff and Vice Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong joined a series of meetings in Vientiane on May 10 as part of his trip to Laos.

Politics Vietnam eyes stronger parliamentary cooperation with ASEAN countries Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai on May 10 had separate meetings with officials of the Lao, Cambodian, and Indonesian law-making bodies to promote parliamentary cooperation across spheres.

Politics Vietnamese PM, Philippine President meet on ASEAN Summit sidelines Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the ongoing 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10.

Politics Vietnam eyes stronger strategic partnership with Malaysia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope for close cooperation with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in promoting the Vietnam-Malaysia strategic partnership during their meeting in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10.