☀️ Morning digest May 12
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong held a working session with the Supreme People’s Procuracy in Hanoi on May 11, during which he asked the agency to handle all crimes in a timely, strict and just manner in accordance with the law, to prevent wrongful accusations and prevent criminals from going unpunished.
He asked the sector to continue effectively leading the enforcement of the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws, especially those in the construction of a socialist rule-of-law state and the development of a professional and modern legal system. Read full text
-The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee contributed opinions to the Government’s report on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention at its 23rd session in Hanoi on May 11.
Statistics by ministries, agencies and localities showed that some 53.88 trillion VND (2.29 billion USD) of state capital and funding was saved last year, according to the report.Read full text
-The 8th diplomatic – defence strategic dialogue at the deputy ministerial level between Vietnam and Australia took place in Hanoi on May 11.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and Major General Vu Cuong Quyet, Director of the Ministry of National Defence's Institute for Defence Strategy, co-chaired the event together with Australia’s Deputy Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs Michelle Chan and Deputy Secretary of the Department of Defence Hugh Jeffrey.Read full text
-Belgium’s Queen Mathilde, who is Honorary President of UNICEF Belgium, wrapped up her three-day visit to Vietnam, which highlighted the Southeast Asian country's significant achievements towards realising child rights as well as the key challenges the most vulnerable children still face.
UNICEF Vietnam said in a press release on May 11 that during her visit, Queen Mathilde witnessed how UNICEF Vietnam supports the Government to close equity gaps and expand opportunities for the most vulnerable children. She also interacted with children, teachers, mothers and fathers, health workers and Government officials, learning first-hand about Vietnam’s progress for every child.Read full text
-A delegation of officials from Cuba had a working session with representatives of the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on May 11 on the occasion of their trip to the northern port city of Hai Phong.
At the meeting, HEZA Head Le Trung Kien gave participants an overview of industrial parks and economic zones in Hai Phong.Read full text
-A boarding culture and ethnicity school of the Lao People's Army built with Vietnamese funding was inaugurated in Vientiane on May 11.
As a gift of the Vietnam People's Army to its Lao counterpart, this is one of the symbolic works of the special relationship between the two countries’ armies.Read full text
-The 42nd ASEAN Summit concluded on May 11 after three days of meetings, with leaders approving many documents in all three key pillars of political security, economy, and socio-culture.
The 10 documents approved at the summit include the ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Developing Regional Electric Vehicle Ecosystem; ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on One Health Initiative; ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Advancing Regional Payment Connectivity and Promoting Local Currency Transaction; and ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Combating Trafficking in Persons Caused by The Abuse of Technology.Read full text
-Leaders of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the East Sea.
In the Chairman’s Statement approved at the 42nd ASEAN Summit, which took place in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, from May 9-11, the ASEAN leaders stressed the need to pursue a peaceful resolution in settling disputes in accordance with the universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).Read full text/.
