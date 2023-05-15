☀️ Morning digest May 15
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and National Assembly deputies of Hanoi met with voters in the capital city's Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung districts on May 13 ahead of the 15th NA's fifth session.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong acquired all the ideas of the voters and pledged to send them to the NA for discussion. He said that in order to effectively prevent and combat corruption and negative phenomena, it is necessary to show strong performance in Party building and rectification, preventing the downgrade in political ideology, morality and lifestyle. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting on May 13 with 133 collectives and individuals who are role models in studying and following late President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style among civil servants, public employees, and workers nationwide.
The participants were among the over 15,000 outstanding collectives and individuals from trade unions at all levels, representing millions of workers from different sectors, occupations and working positions across the country. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other National Assembly (NA) deputies of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a meeting with voters in Binh Thuy district on May 14, ahead of the 15th parliament’s fifth session.
The PM pointed out such problems as GDP growth slowdown, shrinking export markets, latent risks in the financial market, slow public investment disbursement, an increased rate of dissolved companies, the struggling bond and real estate markets, and difficulties facing enterprises’ operations and people’s employment. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded the northern port city of Hai Phong make breakthrough to deserve the State’s investment and its position and role in the Red River Delta and Vietnam as a whole.
He made the request while addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the Xuan Cau Industrial Park and Non-Tariff Zone project in the Dinh Vu - Cat Hai Economic Zone on May 13. Read full story
- As one of the few sectors reporting export turnover increase in the first quarter of 2023, Vietnam's vegetable and fruit sector has a bright outlook to earn 4 billion USD in export revenue this year. Read full story
- Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ha Nam province Truong Quoc Huy has called on Dutch enterprises to invest in hi-tech agriculture, supporting industry, logistics and tourism at a recent investment promotion conference in Amersfoort.
The event was jointly held by the Dutch Business Association Vietnam (DBAV), the provincial People’s Committee, and the Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands. Read full story
- Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has paid a working visit to Nantes, a western city of the European country, as part of efforts to promote cooperation with French localities.
Receiving the ambassador, Deputy Mayor of Nantes Aymeric Seassau spoke highly of Vietnam’s strong economic development and affirmed his city’s wish to seek opportunities for economic partnerships and form twin relations with Vietnamese localities. Read full story
- Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City has been achieved the level “Diamond Status” at the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Awards in recognition of improvements in its stroke care quality.
WSO Angels Awards recognise hospitals that have demonstrated clear commitment to quality stroke care and have established cultures and systems to support continuous improvement. Awards are calculated quarterly at the levels of "Gold Status", "Platinum Status", and "Diamond Status". Read full story
- A Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme was held on Jackson Sydney Harbour Luxury Cruise in Sydney, Australia on May 12.
This is the first among a series of activities jointly held in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane from May 11-17 by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, and the Consulate General of Vietnam in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia. Read full story./.