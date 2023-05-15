Politics Party leader meets with voters in Hanoi Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and National Assembly deputies of Hanoi met with voters in the capital city's Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung districts on May 13 ahead of the 15th NA's fifth session.

Politics Webinar spotlights President Ho Chi Minh’s thought in foreign policy The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on May 12 hosted a webinar themed "Ho Chi Minh and foreign policy" on the occasion of the late leader's 133rd birthday (May 19, 1890 - 2023), bringing together dozens of Canadian and Vietnamese experts and scholars who are interested in Vietnam's foreign policy in the Ho Chi Minh era.

Politics NA Standing Committee wraps up 23rd session The 23rd meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded on May 13 after 4.5 days of sitting.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to relations with Japan: diplomat Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu presented a copy of President Vo Van Thuong’s credentials to Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori on May 12.