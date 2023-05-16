☀️ Morning digest May 16
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The 13th Party Central Committee opened its mid-term meeting in Hanoi on May 15 under the chair of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
The committee will give opinions on a mid-term report reviewing the leadership of the Politburo and the Secretariat, and some key tasks till the end of the 2021-2026 tenure.Read full story
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on May 15 called on delegates to a mid-term meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee to contribute to improving the Party’s leadership, making it purer and stronger to satisfy higher requirements set in the new development period.
In his opening remarks, the leader stressed that the meeting is significant to the realisation of resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, saying it offers an opportunity to look back on achievements recorded since the beginning of the 2021-2026 tenure, and identify limitations, their causes and lessons drawn, in an objective and comprehensive manner.Read full story
- Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet and his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen co-chaired the second Vietnam-Bangladesh political consultation in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on May 14.
The two sides briefed each other on the situation, strategies and socio-economic development orientations of each country, discussed measures to promote bilateral cooperation in all fields and compared views on regional and international issues of shared concern.Read full story
- Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet joined over 300 senior officials, researchers, and scholars from more than 30 countries worldwide at the 6th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Dhaka, Bangladesh from May 12-13.
In his speech at the plenary session, the Vietnamese official shared his assessment of the situation in the Indian Ocean and Asia-Pacific regions, especially major challenges facing the region due to the impact of conflicts, disputes, and strategic competition among major powers, as well as non-traditional security issues. Read full story
- A delegation of the Cuban Women's Union (CWU), led by its Secretary General Teresa María Amarelle Boúe, visited the northern province of Ninh Binh on May 15.
Receiving the delegation, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Quang Ngoc briefed the guests on the province's socio-economic development, Party and political system building, ensuring national defence and security, and women’s movements. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam held talks with Cuban Minister of the Interior Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas in Hanoi on May 15 after chairing an official welcoming ceremony for the latter.
Lam emphasised the significance of the Cuban ministry’s first ministerial visit since 2010, which would contribute to the relationship between the two countries in general and the two ministries in particular. He also expressed his delight at the sound and effective development of the Vietnam-Cuba traditional friendship based on mutual trust, understanding, and respect.Read full story
- The Government has issued a decree regulating the base salary for civil servants, public employees, and members of the armed forces, stipulating that it will increase from 1.49 million VND (63.5 USD) to 1.8 million VND per month from July 1, 2023.
The decree will become effective from July 1.Read full story
- A ceremony was held in Samneua district, Laos' Houaphanh province on May 15 to hand over and put into operation Nong Khang airport, which is to play a strategic role in the economic development of the northeast of Laos and Houaphanh province in particular.
Nong Khang airport is part of the Lao Government’s infrastructure development strategy aimed at transforming Laos from a landlocked to a regionally connected nation. The Build-Transfer (BT) project has a total investment of 82 million USD, financed through a loan from Vietnam’s Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agriculture JSC.Read full story
Vietnam beat Myanmar 2-0 in the women’s football final of the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia on May 15. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam beat Myanmar 2-0 in the women’s football final of the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia on May 15, becoming the first team to win the gold medal for the fourth time in a row.
Vietnam entered the SEA Games 32 women's football final after an easy 3-0 win against Cambodia in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Myanmar had a thrilling comeback against Thailand to win 3-2./.Read full story