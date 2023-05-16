Politics HCM City values Japan’s support for local sustainable growth The support of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in capital, consultation, and technology transfer serving environmental protection projects in Ho Chi Minh City has actively contributed to the southern economic hub's realisation of net-zero goal by 2050 and future sustainable development, affirmed a municipal official.

Videos Webinar spotlights President Ho Chi Minh’s thought in foreign policy The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Association has hosted a webinar themed "Ho Chi Minh and foreign policy" on the occasion of the late leader's 133rd birthday (May 19). The event brought together dozens of Canadian and Vietnamese experts and scholars who are interested in Vietnam's foreign policy in the Ho Chi Minh era.

Videos Party leader emphasizes improving leadership in new period The 13th Party Central Committee opened its mid-term meeting in Hanoi on May 15 under the chair of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.