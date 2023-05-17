Politics Vietnam Fatherland Front, Cuban Revolution Defence Committees enhance ties President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien received a high-ranking delegation of the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) led by National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo in Hanoi on May 16.

Politics Prime Minister hosts Cuban Interior Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 16 for Cuban Minister of the Interior Alberto Álvarez Casas.

Politics Vietnam-Thailand deal on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters approved President Vo Van Thuong has signed a decision approving the agreement on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters between Vietnam and Thailand.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh to attend expanded G7 Summit in Japan Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to the expanded summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and pay a working visit to Japan from May 19 to 21.