☀️ Morning digest May 17
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong has signed a decision approving the agreement on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters between Vietnam and Thailand.
The approval was made as proposed by the Government on April 27.Read full text
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 16 for Cuban Minister of the Interior Alberto Álvarez Casas.
PM Chinh hailed the significance of the visit by the Cuban minister at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam and the 50th anniversary of Fidel Castro's first visit to Vietnam and the southern liberated zone.Read full text
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to the expanded summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and pay a working visit to Japan from May 19 to 21.
The trip will be made at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.Read full text
– The 13th-tenure Party Central Committee discussed a mid-term report reviewing the leadership and direction of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and on some focal tasks until the end of the Party’s 2021 - 2026 tenure on the second working day of its mid-term meeting in Hanoi on May 16.
The committee also looked into the self-performance reviews of the members of the Politburo and the Secretariat in the 13th tenure.Read full text
– President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien received a high-ranking delegation of the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) led by National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo in Hanoi on May 16.
Welcoming the CDR delegation, Chien, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, highlighted the over-60-year special relations between Vietnam and Cuba and affirmed that the fraternal solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and mutual trust between the two Parties, States, and peoples have been reinforced unceasingly and developing strongly in all spheres.Read full text
– Philip Fernandez, a member of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS), has highlighted the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 133rd birth anniversary of the late leader (May 19, 1890 – 2023).
According to Fernandez, UNESCO hounoured late President Ho Chi Minh as one of the great men of humanity, while countries and peoples worldwide also honorured his life and revolutionary career, and these remembrances are great reminders of his greatness.Read full text
– The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese in collaboration with VTV’s External Television Department on May 16 announced a new TV programme "Dau an Viet Nam" (Vietnam Impressions) featuring outstanding Vietnamese persons and promoting Vietnamese images to friends all over the world.
The programme airs from May 2023 to January 2025 on VTV4 channel. The first issue is about President Ho Chi Minh and will be broadcast on May 19 to celebrate the late leader's 133rd birthday (May 19).Read full text/.
