Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 20 stressed that promoting a more substantive and effective global partnership, international solidarity, and multilateral cooperation is key to solving today's complex challenges.

An overview of the summit (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks at the first plenary session of the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in Hiroshima, Japan, the PM noted it is necessary to ensure that people are the centre, driving force, subject, resource and goal of development. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met US President Joe Biden and President of the European Council (EC) Charles Michel on May 20, within the framework of the ongoing expanded summit of the G7.

Chinh and Biden agreed to maintain the exchange of all-level delegations. Chinh held that bilateral relations have positively developed over the recent past, with the economic-trade cooperation being the focus. President Biden spoke highly of the outcomes of the phone talks with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has suggested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue with policy counselling for the Vietnamese Government regarding economic management and improvement of tools and policies related to fiscal, monetary and financial restructuring.



PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh made the suggestion during a meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Hiroshima city on May 20 on the occasion of his attendance at the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) countries. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio on May 21 within the framework of his trip to attend the G7 expanded Summit.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. (Photo: VNA)

This is the first Vietnam-Japan high-level talks to take place in Hiroshima, the hometown of PM Kishida, and the fifth between the two PMs in more than a year. Read full story



- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines recently launched a direct air route connecting Hanoi with India’s Mumbai so as to strengthen trade, and socio-cultural connectivity between the two nations.



This is the carrier’s second route connecting Vietnam and India, after New Delhi capital. Read full story



- Occupations relating to information technology, high-tech and supporting industries are employment groups with high recruitment demand, experts have said.



Tran Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Vocational Education Association, said the Fourth Industrial Revolution has fueled the expansion of labour market and professions, adding that engineering technology is the most in-demand job of the future, accounting for 35% of the country’s total demand. Read full story



- Vietnam’s tourism may attract 10 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, surpassing the target of 8 million previously set by the sector, according to deputy head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Ha Van Sieu.

Foreign tourists visit Temple of Literature (Photo: VNA)

In the first four months of this year, nearly 3.7 million foreign tourists travelled to Vietnam, and the number of domestic tourists was 38 million. Total revenue from tourists was estimated at 196.6 trillion VND (8.3 billion USD)./. Read full story