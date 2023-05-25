Politics Socio-economic situation report to be scrutinised during NA session National Assembly (NA) deputies will, on May 25 morning, discuss in group a report on supplementary assessments on outcomes of the socio-economic development and State budget plans in 2022 and the implementation of such plans for the first months of this year, during its ongoing fifth plenary session.

Politics 15th NA’s fifth session enters third working day The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s fifth session entered the third working day in Hanoi on May 24 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, which was televised on the NA Television's channel.

Politics Legislators work on further application of 2% VAT reduction Legislators on May 24 listened to a proposal and a verification report on the further application of the 2% reduction in the value added tax (VAT) under a resolution dated January 11, 2022, as part of the ongoing fifth session of the 15th National Assembly.

Politics HCM City leader hosts Belarusian First Deputy Minister of Culture Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc on May 24 received First Deputy Minister of Culture of Belarus Valery Gromada.