☀️ Morning digest May 26
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– The 15th National Assembly (NA) continued its fifth session on May 25, the fourth working day, under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
In the morning, legislators worked in groups to discuss the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the 2022 socio-economic development and state budget plans, the implementation of the socio-economic development and state budget plans in the first months of 2023, thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2022, and the final accounts of the state budget in 2021.Read full text
– President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with 75 young people from the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc who are role models in following late President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings in Hanoi on May 25.
The exemplars have made substantial contributions to activities of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and youth movements, and have positive influence on their peers in the Central Agencies’ Bloc.Read full text
– Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang stressed Vietnam’s commitment to making all-out contributions for the sake of peace, cooperation, stability, and prosperous development in Asia and the world while speaking at the 28th International Conference on the Future of Asia in Tokyo, Japan, on May 25.
Highly valuing the conference’s theme of “Leveraging Asia’s power to confront global challenges”, Quang said the world and Asia are witnessing turning-point changes with many intertwined opportunities and challenges. In that context, Asia should be responsible for and play an important role in tapping into opportunities and addressing difficulties and challenges of the era.Read full text
– Deputy Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has voiced the country’s objection to the China Maritime Safety Administration's placement of three light buoys on some entities in Truong Sa (Spratly) of Vietnam.
Replying to reporters’ question about the placement by the China Maritime Safety Administration under the Chinese Ministry of Transport, Hang stressed that Vietnam has sufficient legal grounds and historical evidence testifying to its sovereignty over Truong Sa as well as Hoang Sa (Paracel) in line with international law.Read full text
– Vietnam demands that China withdraw its research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10, Coast Guard vessels, and fishing vessels from Vietnam's waters, Deputy Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on May 25.
She made the call in response to a reporter’s question on Vietnam's reaction to the illegal operation of Chinese vessels in Vietnam’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the East Sea recently.Read full text
– Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc attended a banquet hosted by the embassies of African countries in Hanoi on May 25 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Africa Day (May 25, 1963 - 2023).
The event was attended by representatives of the embassies of many African countries, including Egypt, Algeria, Angola, Libya, Mozambique, Morocco, South Africa, and Nigeria, along with those of the diplomatic corps in Hanoi and officials from many Vietnamese ministries and sectors.Read full text
