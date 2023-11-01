Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam always attaches importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, and considers Russia one of its top priority partners, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told visiting Russian Minister of Internal Affair General Kolokoltsev Vladimir Alexandrovich in a meeting on October 31 in Hanoi.

Pham Minh Chinh (R) shakes hands with Russian Minister of Internal Affairs General Kolokoltsev Vladimir Alexandrovich. (Photo: VNA)

During the reception for the Russian minister, PM Chinh said Vietnam wants to continue practical and effective cooperation with Russia across fields for mutual benefits of the two peoples, and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world. Read full story



– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 31 for Chief Financial Officer of Samsung Group Park Hark Kyu.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Chief Financial Officer of Samsung Group Park Hark Kyu. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh congratulated Samsung Vietnam on its business results in the first nine months of this year with revenue of over 48 billion USD and export turnover of nearly 42 billion USD, making a significant contribution to Vietnam's trade value. Read full story



– Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien and Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence Lieut. Gen Donny Ermawan Taufanto co-chaired the third Vietnam-Indonesia defence policy dialogue in Hanoi on October 31.

At the third Vietnam-Indonesia defence policy dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

At the dialogue, Deputy Minister Chien affirmed that Vietnam consistently follows the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, multilateralisation and diversification of ties, and the defence policy of "four nos", including no partaking in military alliances, no siding with one country to act against another, no foreign military bases in the Vietnamese territory or using Vietnam as leverage to counteract other countries, and no use of force or threatening to use force in international relations. Read full story



- The ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, and Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have been named in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in terms of music, and crafts and folk art, respectively.

A corner of Hoi An ancient city (Photo: VNA)

According to UNESCO’s announcement on October 31 on the occasion of World Cities Day, 55 cities joined the UCCN after the designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.Read full story



– A forum was held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 31 to boost cooperation and development in the Halal industry in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said the Islamic world now has over 2 billion people living in 112 countries, 57 of them are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Read full story



– The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) is among the top three nominees for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Diamond of Asia accolade presented to its best member association of the year at the upcoming AFC Annual Awards.



The other two nominees in this category are the Kyrgyzstani and Lebanese football federations.Read full story



– Vietnam’s seaport throughput rebounded in the first 10 months of this year, reaching over 624.55 million tonnes, up 3% year on year, said a leader from the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA).



Accordingly, the volume of exports decreased slightly by about 1%, but imports showed a stronger growth of around 5%./. Read full story





