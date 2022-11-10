Politics Senior Party official receives Lao guest Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong on November 9 hosted a reception for Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Lawmakers to continue debating bills on November 10 The 15th National Assembly (NA) deputies are scheduled to vote on the Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level before discussing the draft Law on Cooperatives (revised) and the draft Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (revised) on November 10, as part of their ongoing fourth session.

Politics Infographic 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related Summits More than 20 activities are scheduled to be held, with the participation of leaders from ASEAN countries and 10 partners.