☀️ Morning digest November 10
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received in Phnom Penh on November 9 Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An as part of his visit to Cambodia on November 8 – 9. At the meeting, they agreed to enhance cooperation between localities, especially border ones, and promote people-to-people exchange. Read full story
- The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee sent a congratulatory message to the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee, while Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sent flower baskets to King Norodom Sihamoni and CPP President Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Cambodia’s 69th Independence Day on November 9.
On the occasion, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a letter of congratulations to King Norodom Sihamoni, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended his greetings to Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also extended his congratulations to President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin. Read full story
- A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Vu Ho, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, on November 9 attended a meeting of ASEAN senior officials in preparation for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits.
The meeting reviewed and basically agreed on the programme of activities and agendas of the ASEAN Summits and those between the bloc and its partners, slated to take place from November 10-13. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo expressed their delight at the progress made in the countries’ strategic partnership at their meeting in Cambodia on November 9 within the framework of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits.
They agreed on a number of measures to deepen relations towards practical outcomes in the near future with a focus on increasing exchanges of delegations, particularly high-ranking ones. Read full story
- Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam reaffirmed Vietnam and the ministry’s willingness and commitment to further promoting relations with the US while receiving US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on November 9.
Emphasising the growing Vietnam - US relations, the host official said leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government always view the US as one of the partners of leading importance and hope to step up the comprehensive partnership on the basis of respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political regimes. Read full story
- Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam received French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery in Hanoi on November 9, during which the host highlighted the strong cooperation between the Vietnamese ministry and French law enforcement bodies. Read full story
- A high-ranking delegation of the Inspection Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s (CPV) Central Committee led by its Chairman Tran Cam Tu is paying a working visit to Laos on November 9 - 10. Read full story
- A workshop on Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s role in the southern key economic zone’s supply chain took place in the province on November 9, introducing its potential and value to French investors. Read full story
- A forum discussing ways to help small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to accelerate digital transformation took place in Hanoi on November 9.
Jointly held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Meta Group, the event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Information and Communication, business associations and communities. Read full story
- Tan Cang Hai Phong International Container Terminal (TC-HICT) in the northern city of Hai Phong welcomed the 1 millionth TEU this year on November 9.
The event affirms the reputation of TC-HICT and demonstrates the development of deep-water ports in Hai Phong, Lieutenant Colonel Doan Hai Tuan, Chairman of TC-HICT's Member Council, said at the ceremony. Read full story./.