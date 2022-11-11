Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will pay an official visit to Thailand and attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 16-19.



The President’s Thailand visit and attendance of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting is made at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-o-cha. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on November 10 on the occasion of they both attending the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

PM Chinh congratulated the Philippine Government and people on their achievements over the past years, especially in controlling COVID-19 and maintaining high economic growth. Read full story



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 10.



At the meeting, the two leaders expressed their delight at the positive development momentum of the Vietnam - Brunei Comprehensive Partnership.Read full story



- As a responsible member of the international community in general and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in particular, Vietnam commits to creating the best business environment for enterprises, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh made the statement while delivering a speech at the 2022 ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 10. Themed “Addressing challenges together”, the event was the annual flagship activity of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC). Read full story



- Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man has stressed that Vietnam always treasures and wants to strengthen its strategic partnership with the Philippines.



Meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines Ferdinand Martin Gomez Romualdez on the sidelines of the ASEAN Leaders' Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Phnom Penh on November 10, Man said the two countries share similarities in terms of geography, culture, and history as well as common concerns over security and strategic issues.Read full story



- The Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX) has applied for membership of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in replacement of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).



Earlier on April 22, VNX became a member of the Asian and Oceanian Stock Exchanges Federation (AOSEF) – a non-profit organisation founded in 1990 with 17 regional stock exchanges as its members. Read full story



- Thailand’s news site thaipublica.org has recently published an article describing Vietnam as a growth bright spot in Asia-Pacific and an attractive destination to Thai investors.



The article cited the latest “Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and Pacific” report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on October 28 as saying that Vietnam's GDP growth is expected to increase to 7% this year. Read full story



- Vietnam maintains its position as the world’s largest pepper producer and exporter, heard an international conference on the Vietnamese pepper sector held in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on November 9-10.



Addressing the event, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency Vu Ba Phu said that this year, Vietnam’s pepper export is estimated at 220,000 tonnes, accounting for 55% of the world’s total pepper output. Read full story



- Vietravel Airlines will officially begin the sale of commercial tickets for Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City - Bangkok (Thailand) routes from November 11.

Vietravel Airlines aircraft (Photo: Vietravel Airlines)

On this occasion, many incentive programes and promotional tickets are offered, from only 66,000 VND (2.65 USD) per leg, excluding taxes, fees and surcharges.Read full story



- The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) on November 10 ordered provincial/municipal Departments of Education and Training to strictly monitor and manage the organisation of foreign language proficiency tests.



The International English Language Testing System (IELTS), one of the most popular English certifications in Vietnam, is among the tests under inspection./. Read full story