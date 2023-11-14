Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam always wants to enhance ties with Cambodia, considering it a priority in its foreign policy, President Vo Van Thuong said when receiving Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Seiha in Hanoi on November 13.

Speaking highly of the results of the earlier talks between the two defence ministers, President Thuong affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always encourage, support and create favourable conditions for cooperation between the two armies and defence ministries to make it more practical and effective. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Government always offers all possible support to Vietnamese and Cambodian armies to enhance exchanges and discuss strategic issues impacting the national defence and security of each nation, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

During a reception in Hanoi on November 13 for Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Seiha, PM Chinh welcomed thẹ guest’s visit, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of Cambodia's Independence Day and the founding anniversary of the Cambodian royal army.Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received President and CEO of Japan's Marubeni Corporation Masumi Kakinoki in Hanoi on November 13, expressing his hope that the group and other Japanese enterprises would continue expanding cooperation and investment in Vietnam’s priority development areas.

Since 1991, Marubeni has so far invested approximately 90 billion JPY (592.97 million USD) in Vietnam, creating jobs for 7,500 workers. Read full story



- Vietnam stays ready to develop its extensive, stable and practical ties with the US, within the framework of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership established in September with 10 pillars, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on November 13.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) and Commissioner of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission Caroline Pham in Hanoi on November 13. (Photo: VNA)

Receiving Commissioner of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Caroline Pham in Hanoi, Hang said amid global economic uncertainties, Vietnam always strives to promote economic linkages and create a favourable environment for the development of financial market, contributing to enhancing the exchange of information regarding perfecting mechanisms and policies and strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the financial sector.Read full story



- Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy hosted a reception for Liu Xiaokai, President of the Yunnan province's Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, in Hanoi on November 13.



Liu is in Vietnam to attend the 10th conference on economic corridor cooperation between Vietnamese localities and China’s Yunnan province. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar has promptly devised plans to protect and ensure the safety of Vietnamese citizens living and working in some northern states, which have seen complex security developments in recent days.



In response to this situation and following the guidance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the embassy has also actively engaged in discussions with relevant local authorities, requesting support measures from the Myanmar side to ensure security and safety for Vietnamese citizens and create favourable conditions for them to leave the dangerous areas. Read full story



- Vietnam always considers the US one of the important partners in its foreign policy, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Van Nghia told Commanding General of the US Army Pacific (USARPAC) General Charles Flynn at their talks in Hanoi on November 13.

At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Nghia welcomed Flynn and his entourage to visit Vietnam as the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership which was recently upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development during the State visit to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden in September. Read full story



- More than 250 Vietnamese and Chinese delegates gathered at a conference in Hanoi on November 13 to compare notes on how to expand forms of connectivity and cooperation between cities and provinces along the economic corridor to boost economic development in the new situation.



The 10th conference on economic corridor cooperation among five provinces and cities of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh and Lao Cai of Vietnam and China’s Yunnan province was organised by the Hanoi People’s Committee./. Read full story