☀️ Morning digest November 16
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting there will create a new impulse for the two countries’ enhanced strategic partnership, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc.
President Phuc, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will visit Thailand and attend the APEC event, held in Bangkok from November 16 to 19, at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Read full story
– The 15th National Assembly’s fourth session wrapped up in Hanoi on November 15.
At the closing session under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, 486 deputies voted yes, or 97.59%, to pass the Resolution on Q&A activities at the fourth sitting.
The Resolution of the 15th NA’s fourth session was also approved with 484 votes, or 97.19% of those present at the session Read full story
– Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern viewed agriculture as a basis for relations with Vietnam while addressing an agriculture connection event (AgriConnectioNZ) in Hanoi on November 15.
In her remarks, she said agriculture is not only a crucial sector of the two economies but also part of the countries’ cultural identities, noting that farmers are a key factor of the economy of New Zealand. Read full story
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse will pay an official visit to Thailand and attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting there from November 16 to 19. (Photo: VNA)– The upcoming official visit to Thailand by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his attendance at the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok from November 16-19 is expected to create a driving force to deepen bilateral ties and raise two-way trade.
In the first ten months of this year, two-way trade between Vietnam and Thailand hit 17.8 billion USD, up 22.8% annually. It is predicted to reach the target of 25 billion USD soon at this growth pace, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Asia-Africa Markets. Read full story
– A delegation from the Communist Review led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Asso. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Ha recently held working sessions with the Egyptian Communist Party (ECP) and the Socialist People’s Alliance Party (SPAP) as part of their working trip to Cairo.
Meeting ECP General Secretary Salah Adly, Ha expressed a wish to set up a regular information channel to discuss issues of shared concern, thus raising mutual understanding and support between the two Parties. Read full story
– Authorities of Can Tho and representatives of the US Consulate General in HCM City agreed to boost their comprehensive cooperation in health, education and renewable energy at their November 15 meeting in the Mekong Delta city.
Lauding the US’s capacity in these fields, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Hong stated Can Tho encourages the implementation of US programmes and projects in the city and the enhancement of regular cooperation between the two sides.Read full story
– A workshop was held on November 15 in the northern province of Quang Ninh to share experience in asset recovery in corruption and economic crime cases.
From 2013 to October 2022, the total sum of money that must be recovered in corruption cases stood at about 130 trillion VND (over 5.2 billion USD), of which over 60 trillion VND had been confiscated. In 2022 alone, nearly 15 trillion VND has been recovered, mostly from the cases under the monitoring of the central steering committee on anti-corruption, statistics show. Read full story
Cambodian Consul General in HCM City Sok Dareth (second from left) presents gifts to the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations and the ietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association of the city at the event on November 15. (Photo: VNA)– The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on November 15 to mark the 69th Independence Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia (November 9).
Addressing the event, Phung Cong Dung, Chairman of the Overseas Vietnamese Committee in HCM City and Chairman of the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association of the city, said that the independence day has become an important milestone in building and defending the country of the Cambodian people./. Read full story