-Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting its Strengthened Strategic Partnership with Thailand, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during their talks in Bangkok on November 16.



President Phuc spoke highly of Thailand's role as Chair of APEC Year 2022, and affirmed that Vietnam will do its best to contribute to the success of the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting to be held in Bangkok.



The Vietnamese President and the Thai Prime Minister co-chaired an international press conference after their talks, providing information related to the talks and major orientations to promote all-around cooperation between the two countries.



PM Prayuth spotlighted the significance of President Phuc's official visit to Thailand, saying that it ushers in a new era in the bilateral relations.



-Vietnam and Thailand on November 16 issued a joint statement on the official visit of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Thailand.



-New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern highlighted the role of today women in promoting the economy in the post-COVID-19 pandemic and amid adverse impacts of the world economy while delivering a speech at the Women’s Summit 2022 themed “Women Rising” in Ho Chi Minh City on November 16.



PM Ardern said Vietnam and New Zealand share similarities in the female workforce, gender equality and women and children-oriented activities. She believed that gender quality policy will be part of sustainable economic growth while trade policies and economic initiatives will create a driving force for women to join business and leadership activities.



-Vietnam always attaches importance to its comprehensive partnership and cooperation with the European Union (EU), France and other EU members, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told newly-appointed French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery.

At a reception for the diplomat in Hanoi on November 16, the top legislator said Vietnam wishes to continue receiving French support to promote stronger cooperation with the EU.



-In its foreign policy, Vietnam always treasures its comprehensive partnership and cooperation with the European Union (EU) as well as Belgium and other EU member nations, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man said at a reception for visiting First Vice President of the Belgian Senate Andries Gryffroy in Hanoi on November 16.



Man highly appreciated Gryffroy's important contributions to promoting Vietnam-Belgium and Vietnam-EU relations, saying that Vietnam wishes to receive more support from Belgium in promoting stronger and more effective cooperative ties with the union.



-The 16th Vietnam-US labour dialogue took place in Hanoi on November 16, gathering representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), the US Department of Labour, and the US Embassy in Vietnam.



Addressing the event, MoLISA Deputy Le Van Thanh said the dialogue's resumption after years of hiatus has helped the two sides share information about labour as well as labour cooperation and propose solutions to promoting labour-employment and social security cooperation.



-Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has committed to working with Vietnamese and New Zealand localities to raise two-way trade to 2 billion USD by 2024.



At a reception on November 16 for visiting Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Mai expressed his belief that her visit will make important contributions to promoting the strategic partnership between the two countries.



-Ho Chi Minh City wishes to expand cooperation with Oregon in areas of mutual interest and those that the US state has strengths such as in urban governance, healthcare, education, trade and investment, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai told Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon at a meetingin the southern hub on November 16.



-The Vietnamese and US agencies on November 15 launched a five-year 11.3 million USD project called “Reducing Pollution” to help lessen environmental pollution in Vietnam.



The project is conducted by the United States Mission to Vietnam, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and Vietnam's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), through Vietnamese-led collective action.



-Vietnam’s industrial production and retail sales slid down in October due to stalled demand at home and abroad, according to the Vietnam Macro Monitoring report released by the World Bank in Hanoi on November 16.



Also due to weakening demand from major export markets, Vietnam's export growth moderated to 4.8% annually, the lowest in the past 12 months amid rising domestic inflation, tightening global financial conditions and geopolitical instability in the world.



-The 14th international conference on the East Sea, themed ‘Peaceful Sea-Solid Recovery’, convened in the central city of Da Nang on November 16, with the participation of nearly 40 speakers from close to 20 nations worldwide.



Held by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV), the two-day event attracted the in-person attendance of over 220 delegates and the virtual participation of more than 250 others.