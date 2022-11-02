☀️ Morning digest November 2
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Hanoi on November 1 evening, concluding his official visit to China at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Hanoi on November 1 evening. (Photo: VNA)During his visit from October 30-November 1, Party General Secretary Trong held talks with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, received the Friendship Order of China, and met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Li Zhanshu, and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee Wang Yang. Read full story
- Vietnam and China have issued a joint statement on continuing to promote and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership on the occasion of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s official visit to China from October 31 - November 1.
General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping presents China's Friendship Order to General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: VNA)The two sides held that Vietnam and China are both good neighbours and good friends sharing one strip of mountains and rivers, and good comrades and good partners with the same purpose, sharing a common destiny and making joint efforts for people’s happiness, wealthy and strong countries, and the noble cause of peace and development of mankind.
The two sides agreed to continue to maintain and strengthen the good tradition of high-level exchanges between the two Parties and countries in such forms as mutual visits, sending special envoys, phone talks, exchange of letters and messages, annual meetings as well as meetings at multilateral forums, exchange of views on important issues in the bilateral relations as well as in the international and regional situation in a timely manner; give orientations and directions at a strategic level for the stable and healthy development of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era. Read full story
- Paris-based auction house Millon removed a golden imperial seal dating back to 1823 from the list of objects offered for sale at auction on October 31, the Department of Cultural Heritage said on November 1.
The golden seal “Hoang de chi bao” (Source: VNA)After negotiation efforts, the Vietnamese representative and Millon reached an agreement on deferring the auction of the seal, with the line “Hoang de chi bao” (Treasure of the Emperor) on it, at 7:30am on October 31 (Paris time). At 10:10am the same day, the auction house issued an official statement about the removal of the item from the list of antiquities to be auctioned on October 31. Read full story
- The second patient with monkeypox in Vietnam was discharged from hospital on October 31 after two weeks of treatment, according to Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
The 38-year-old female patient’s fever has gone after treatment. PCR test results showed that she was negative to monkeypox virus. Read full story./.