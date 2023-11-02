☀️ Morning digest November 2
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnam and Denmark announced the establishment of a Green Strategic Partnership following the online talks between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on November 1 evening.
At the talks, the two PMs exchanged views on the situation and results of bilateral cooperation in recent times, and agreed on directions and measures to strengthen the bilateral comprehensive partnership in the time ahead. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Party and State treasure and wish to deepen the traditional friendship with Mongolia so as to elevate the bilateral ties to a new high in a substantive, effective, comprehensive fashion, President Vo Van Thuong said during his talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in Hanoi on November 1.
Welcoming the Mongolian guest, President Thuong highly valued President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh’s decision to choose Vietnam as the first country in Southeast Asia to make his bilateral visit, and congratulated Mongolia on its national construction and development achievements, especially initial success in the implementation of the New Revival Policy and the long-term development policy “Vision-2050”. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Mongolian Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry Khayangaa Bolorchuluun signed a memorandum of understanding on sustainable rice trading in Hanoi on November 1, in the presence of President Vo Van Thuong and his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.
The signing took place within the framework of the Vietnam visit by President Khurelsukh and his spouse, said the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), noting the MoU is set to establish a comprehensive cooperation mechanism to ensure food supply and stabilise the rice market in both countries. Read full story
- Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission paid a working visit to Sweden from October 28 – November 1.
During meetings and working sessions with leaders of the Swedish government, parliament and political parties, the Vietnamese official expressed her joy at the fruitful development of bilateral relations. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) organised the ASEAN-RoK Strategic Forum in Hanoi on November 1.
Themed “Towards an ASEAN-RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Security and Prosperity”, the event brought together representatives from Government agencies, scholars and researchers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the RoK. Read full story
- Vietnam ran a surplus of 9.3 billion USD in agro-forestry-fishery trade during January – October, up 26.2% from the same time last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
During the period, exports of the products totalled 43.08 billion USD, falling 4.2% year-on-year due to a decrease in the export value of key products such as seafood (7.45 billion USD, down 20.5%) and forestry (11.65 billion USD, down 19.3%). Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City’s industrial production has been trending upward between January and October, with high consumption indexes on some of its major products, and in some industrial sectors.
The municipal Department of Industry and Trade report indicates that a number of key industrial product groups experienced significant year-on-year growth in the period. They include plastic packaging materials with a 36.1% increase, mineral or chemical fertilizers 26.2%, condensed milk/cream with or without sugar 12.7%, and TVs 10.8%, among many others. Read full story
- The northern province of Nam Dinh commits to creating favourable conditions, simplifying administrative procedures, and providing support in the framework of the State regulations for Singaporean investors, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Tuc has said.
Hosting a reception for a delegation from the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) on November 1, Tuc highlighted the success of businesses is the province’s success, and said he considered foreign investors honourable citizens of the locality. Read full story
- The Vietnamese women's football team’s dream went up in smoke after they lost 0-2 to Japan in a Group C match of the 2024 Paris Olympics second qualifying round.
The Vietnamese players put in a tremendous effort during the first half. Many times, they even managed to penetrate the opponent's penalty area. However, in the 39th minute, an impressive combination from the Japanese team resulted in the opening goal for them. Read full story./.