Politics Dutch Prime Minister begins official visit to Vietnam Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived in Hanoi on November 1 evening, beginning his two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Vietnamese leaders pay tribute to former Chinese Premier in Hanoi Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a delegation of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Vietnam Fatherland Front to the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi on November 1 to pay tribute to former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Politics Mongolian President pays official visit to Vietnam President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is paying a State visit to Vietnam. On November 1, President Vo Van Thuong hosted a welcome ceremony and held talks with the Mongolian leader.

Politics Vietnam hosts ASEAN-RoK Strategic Forum The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) organised the ASEAN-RoK Strategic Forum in Hanoi on November 1.