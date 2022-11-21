Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has ordered Party committees, organisations and competent agencies to continue with more drastic, rapid actions and stronger determination to fight corruption and negative phenomena.



During a meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control’s standing board in Hanoi on November 18, Party chief Trong, who is also its head, asked for perfecting institutions to fill gaps, along with implementing anti-corruption solutions; strengthening inspection, supervision, and audit; and prosecuting those involved in corruption.Read full story



- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc together with leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies attended a dialogue and luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in Bangkok on November 18.



During the dialogue, the participating leaders discussed ideas and solutions to speed up economic recovery, with an emphasis on promoting international trade and investment. They also shared experiences and policies regarding clean energy transition, digital transformation, green and inclusive growth and protection of people amid rising inflation.Read full story



- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc engaged in bilateral meetings with leaders of many APEC member economies while attending the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok on November 17 and 18.



At their meeting, President Phuc and his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos agreed to push ahead with efforts to deepening the two countries’ strategic partnership.Read full story



- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping in Bangkok on November 18.



The meeting took place within the framework of the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Week in the Thai capital. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 20 asked Lam Dong province to work harder to become a growth engine of the Central Highlands and the country as well, particularly in tourism, services, cultural industry and high-tech agriculture, given its unique potential and comparative advantages.



At a meeting with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, the Government leader said Lam Dong should pay more attention to regional cooperation and connectivity. Read full story



- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Heng Samrin in Phnom Penh on November 19, following the official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader.



At the event (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Hue congratulated Cambodia on positive results on its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2022 and success of the recent 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits. Read full story



- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended the opening of the 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia, on November 19 (local time).



The summit, themed “Connectivity in diversity – the digital vector of development and solidarity in the French-speaking world,” is taking place on November 19 and 20 with discussions on political and economic situation in the world.Read full story



- An international workshop entitled “Indo-Pacific Strategies and the South China Sea-views from the region” has been held recently by the Asia-Africa Institute (AAI) under Hamburg University of Germany, attracting experts from many countries around the world including Germany, France, Australia and Japan.



In her opening remarks at the event, Eve Wilden, AAI director, highlighted the importance of the Indo-Pacific region, which is home to more than half of the world's population, rich natural resources and many important sea routes which are significant to global trade. Thus, many world powers, including the European Union (EU) and Germany, have issued their own strategies for the Indo-Pacific, while increasing cooperation and their presence in the region. However, persistent conflicts and disputes, especially those in the South China Sea (called East Sea by Vietnam), pose many potential risks of instability and are not easy to resolve, she said. Read full story



- Danish toymaker LEGO has officially begun the construction of its 1 billion USD project in the southern province of Binh Duong as green investment starts to take shape in Vietnam.



The project covers an area of 44ha in the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III, making it the company’s sixth in the world and second in Asia./.Read full story