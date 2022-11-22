☀️ Morning digest November 22
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 21 sent a message to the 43rd General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43), which officially opened in Phnom Penh, Cambodia the same day, reiterating Vietnam’s commitment to actively and responsibly participate in multilateral cooperation frameworks in both law execution and making aspects.
In his message, the President affirmed that the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) will continue to strongly contribute to the cooperation and development process of AIPA for a resilient, inclusive and sustainable ASEAN Community. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivered a speech at the first plenary session of the 43rd General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 21, affirming that the Vietnamese legislature will make efforts to implement commitments and resolutions to be passed by AIPA-43. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on November 21 had a meeting with President of the Thai National Assembly Chuan Leekpai on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
The two leaders expressed their delights at growing relations between Vietnam and Thailand over the past time and noted that the nations’ exchange of delegations at all levels and bilateral cooperation mechanisms have been maintained effectively. Read full story
- An official visit to the Philippines by Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue is expected to help reinforce the two countries’ strategic partnership.
The trip from November 23 to 25, made at the invitation of President of the Philippine Senate Juan Miguel Zubiri, is the first official visit to the country by a key leader of Vietnam in 2022 and by an NA chairperson of Vietnam after 16 years. Hue is also one of the first foreign parliamentary leaders to visit the Philippines after the country successfully held the general elections in May 2022 and elected new leaders to its House of Representatives and Senate in July. Read fulls story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak in Hanoi on November 21.
Appreciating the PCA's close and active cooperation with Vietnam in the past time, and welcoming its decision to place its representative office in Vietnam, the PM vowed to direct relevant ministries and sectors to provide maximum support and create the best conditions for the operation of the office in line with regulations. Read full story
- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), headed by Hoang Duy Chinh, member of the Party Central Committee, has attended the 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Turkey.
Themed "The Role of Political Parties in Strengthening Dialogue for Global Peace, Prosperity and Cooperation," the function took place in Istanbul from November 17-20. It saw the participation of 69 political parties from 31 Asian countries and a number of observers from parties, international and regional organisations and diplomatic missions in Turkey. Read full story
- An international scientific conference was held in Hanoi on November 21 to discuss 30 years of relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) and development orientations.
The event, held by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the RoK Embassy, and the Korea National Diplomatic Academy (KNDA), was among activities marking the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (December 22). Read full story
- The Can Tho department of external affairs on November 21 organised a Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) cultural day and gathering to mark the 30th anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations.
The event attracted 20 stalls displaying traditional Vietnamese and Korean cultural items and dishes. It also featured a cooking contest and fashion show of traditional costumes, musical and martial art performances, and a painting exhibition. Read full story
- As of 6pm on November 21, there weren’t any Vietnamese casualties recorded in the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that had jolted Cianjur town of West Java province earlier the same day, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong. Read full story./.