Politics Defence Minister meets Cambodian, Chinese counterparts in Phnom Penh Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, now in Cambodia for the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Retreat, the ninth ADMM Plus and the ASEAN-US and ASEAN-India defence ministers’ informal meetings, met Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, General Tea Banh, on November 21.

Politics Top legislator meets parliamentary leaders of Singapore, Azerbaijan, Belarus Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 21 met Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-jin, Speaker of the Azerbaijani National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova, and Deputy Chairman of the Representatives Chambers of the Belarusian NA Valeriy Vatslavovich Mitskevich in Phnom Penh.

Politics PM hosts Secretary-General of Permanent Court of Arbitration Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak in Hanoi on November 21.

Politics Legislative leader delivers speech at AIPA-43 plenary session National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is attending the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (known as AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.