Politics Vietnam gives highest priority to special relationship with Laos: PM Vietnam always treasures and gives the top priority to its special relationship with Laos, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told visiting Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Hanoi on November 22.

Politics President hosts Governor of Russia’s Kaluga region President Vo Van Thuong received Governor of Russia’s Kaluga oblast Vladislav Valerievich Shapsha in Hanoi on November 22.

Politics Vietnam, Laos hold tenth foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith co-chaired the tenth Vietnam-Laos foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting in Hanoi on November 22.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong to pay official visit to Japan President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse will pay an official visit to Japan from November 27 – 30 at the invitation of the Japanese State, said a communiqué of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 22./.