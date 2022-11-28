

- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on November 26 stressed the need to promote the role of the Fatherland Front to better meet people’s aspirations.



At a meeting with 63 outstanding delegates involved in the front work in the 2017-2022 period of the 63 provinces and cities, the Party leader appreciated efforts of the entire Party, people and army to the nation development and defence, including important contributions by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF). Read full story



- Officials in charge of front work at the local levels are magnets helping gather and build the national great solidarity in all residential areas and all regions of the country, stated President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 27 to honour 299 outstanding Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) officials nationwide.



The 299 officials represented nearly 11,000 communal VFF committees' presidents and more than 90,000 heads of boards for VFF affairs across the country. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 27 inspected a number of infrastructure projects in Ho Chi Minh City, including the expansion of Binh Hung waste treatment plant, the construction of Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway and the upgrading of National Highway 50. Read full story



- UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on November 26 visited the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) under the Ministry of Defence as part of his visit to Vietnam to co-chair the International Conference on Women with the UN Peacekeeping Operations. Read full story



- The United Nations will continue creating a favourable environment for women, including those from Vietnam, to effectively participate in peacekeeping operations, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix told a conference in Hanoi on November 26.



Speaking at the International Conference on Women with the UN Peacekeeping Operations, the official recognised Vietnam's great contributions to the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda. Read full story



- An international conference was held in Hanoi on November 25 to seek the enhancement of cooperation with global investment institutions to mobilise green finance for State-owned enterprise (SoE) restructuring and sustainable development.



Pointing out changes in the global economy and emerging trends like digital transformation, green transition, and the re-shaping of supply and production chains, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said it is of great necessity to establish equal partnerships, public - private partnerships, and multi-party partnerships to work towards sustainable development. Read full story



- The Danish Embassy in Hanoi on November 25 held a workshop on organic production, and certification and management of organic products to share experience between the two countries in this field.



The workshop is part of a long-term cooperation programme between the two countries in support of Vietnam's efforts in transforming agriculture and food in a green and sustainable direction. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco has recently hosted a ceremony to launch a “Vietnam Gate” at Douar Sfari - the Vietnamese village in the outskirts of Kénitra city.



On this occasion, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Pham Quang Hieu sent a congratulatory letter and gifts to the Vietnamese community in Morocco. Read full story



- Two heritage pieces of Vietnam were recognised as part of documentary heritage in Asia and the Pacific on November 26, at the 9th general meeting of the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP) in Andong city, the Republic of Korea. Read full story



- More than 100 people in Hanoi on November 26 participated in a football festival which aims to popularise a message of putting an end to violence against women and children.



The Australia-funded event was co-organised by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) Office in Vietnam, the Division of Women and Sports of the Vietnam Olympic Committee, and the Olympia Schools. Read full story./.

