- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 28 had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne to seek ways to further strengthen the Vietnam-France strategic partnership, especially in economy, trade and investment.



Highlighting the connections in history and culture between the two countries, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to the relations with France, an important member of the European Union (EU).



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28.



Affirming that Vietnam always treasures the comprehensive partnership with the Netherlands, the host leader highlighted the recent strides in bilateral relations, especially in politics - diplomacy, trade - investment, climate change adaptation, water resource management, and sustainable agriculture.

- A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly, led by its Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, will pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand from November 30 to December 7 at the invitations of Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick, President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Adrian Rurawhe.



Australia is a strategic partner of Vietnam in the South Pacific. Cooperation between the two countries is developing effectively in various areas while the exchange of delegations and high-level meetings has been maintained.



- The National Assembly Standing Committee’s 17th meeting completed all set agenda after one day of sitting on November 28 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chairman Hue said the committee reviewed the NA's fourth meeting and offered initial opinions on the fifth meeting.



- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Nguyen Binh, a young literature talent who has been honoured with the 2021 National Award for Young Writers for his English translation of Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu).Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 held by the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28.



The GEFE, which will run until November 30, aims to support Vietnam in achieving its COP26 commitments and its National Green Growth Strategy's socio-economic development goals.



- Vietnam should speed up innovation to take advantage of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) agreement and promote trade with Malaysia, a Malaysian expert has recommended.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondent in Kuala Lumpur, Dr. Carmelo Ferlito, CEO of the Centre for Market Education (CME), said Vietnam and Malaysia have joined many multilateral cooperation frameworks including the CPTPP, but they are also competitors in many fields.

- Infrastructure investment, trade environment and competitive wages are three factors that keep Vietnam’s economy humming along and its growth numbers positive, according to an article published on the vietnam-briefing.com.



Specifically, Vietnam spent around 6% of its GDP on infrastructure, which is among the highest in the ASEAN region.



- There were 1,111 traffic accidents nationwide from October 15 to November 14, killing 579 people and injuring 833 others, said chief of the Office of the National Traffic Safety Committee Tran Huu Minh.



Compared to the same month last year, the number of accidents went down 5.93% while the number of fatalities and injured dropped by 2.66% and 0.83%, respectively./.