- The official visit to China from October 30 to November 1 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong was of special significance and marked a new milestone in relations between the two countries, an expert in Hong Kong (China) has said.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Hong Kong, Li Minghan, who has studied Vietnam for many years, said the visit was made right after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, showing that both countries attach special importance to each other's position and the relations between the two Parties and the two countries. It also reflected the priority Vietnam gives to developing its ties with China.



- The freshly-ended visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has a significant meaning not only to Vietnam and China but also to the socialism building in the world, commented former Lao Deputy Prime Minister Somsavat Lengsavath.



After the success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping invited his CPV counterpart to visit China, showing the importance of the ties between the two socialist countries, Lengsavanth told the Vietnam News Agency.



- Crown Prince of Denmark Mạch Frederik and a delegation of Danish businesses are visiting the northern port city of Hai Phong to boost cooperation in renewable energy development and effective use of energy.



During a reception for the Danish guests on November 2, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Tung introduced the city's potential and strengths, saying that the city has made considerable strides in socio-economic development, national defence-security, external affairs and transport infrastructure, making it attractive to FDI flows.



- The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and legal enforcement agencies of the Czech Republic have been working closely together to fight crimes, especially trans-national, hi-tech, drug, and human trafficking crimes while taking measures to protect citizens of each country, said Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam.



During a reception in Hanoi on November 2 for the newly-appointed Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Vietnam, Hynek Kmonicek, Lam suggested both sides continue facilitating visits at all levels, update information and share experience in combating organised, trans-national, hi-tech and human trafficking crimes.



- A Vietnamese delegation led by Col. Le Quang Tuyen, Deputy Director of the General Department of Defence Industry, attended the opening of the Indo Defence 2022 Expo & Forum, the largest event of its kind in Southeast Asia, in Jakarta on November 2.



The event gathered representatives of 905 companies from 60 countries worldwide.



- The southern province of Dong Nai recorded a trade surplus of nearly 4.7 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, the provincial Statistics Office announced on November 2.



Specifically, the province's export turnover hit nearly 20.8 billion USD in the reviewed period, while its imports were over 16 billion USD.



- A seminar linking Vietnamese coffee exporters and German importers, recently held in Hamburg city, has been a success.

As part of the national trade promotion programme 2022, the event was co-hosted by the Trade Office of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, the Vietnam Coffee Cocoa Association (VCCA), the German Coffee Association (DKV) and Neumann Kaffee Group from October 29 to November 1./.