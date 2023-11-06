Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked relevant ministries and localities to ensure resources to fix limitations and shortcomings in the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Progress has been made in IUU fishing combat over the past six years. (Photo: VNA)

The leader on November 4 issued a dispatch to the ministers of agriculture and rural development, finance, transport, information and communications, justice, foreign affairs, public security and national defence, and the chairpersons of the People's Committees of coastal cities and provinces over the issue.



– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 5 asked ministries, agencies, and localities to further concentrate on and take drastic measures in fire prevention and fighting as in the coming time, fire incidents tend to develop complicatedly.

Chairing a national online conference to evaluate the 10-month implementation of the Prime Minister's Directive No. 01/CT-TTg dated January 3, 2023 on strengthening fire prevention and fighting in the new situation, PM Chinh said that it is a must to strengthen the leadership and management of authorities and improve public awareness and skills in this regard.

- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has affirmed that the Party, State and people always attach importance to the role of entrepreneurs and businesses, including household businesses - the core force in the national industrialisation and modernisation.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (C) has a meeting with representatives from outstanding family businesses nationwide on November 3 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting with representatives from outstanding family businesses nationwide on November 3 in Hanoi, he further said decisions and policies of the Party and State are always for the benefit of people and businesses, and put people and businesses in the centre.



– The recent establishment of the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) between Vietnam and Denmark has opened up a new chapter in their 52-year relationship while demonstrating commitment and determination of the two countries to handling challenges such as climate change and environmental degradation, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi has said.

According to the ambassador, the establishment of the GSP represents a substantive development step in the traditional relationship between the two countries, and also a long-term and high-priority content in Vietnam's socio-economic development strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2045.



– Vietnam's socio-economic situation in October and the ten months of this year showed signs of recovery, with numerous bright spots, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son told a press conference in Hanoi on November 4.

The macro economy continued to remain stable, inflation was curbed, growth was promoted, while major balances of the economy were guaranteed. Public debt, government debt, national foreign debt, and state budget overspending were well controlled, he noted.

- Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission, paid a working visit to Finland from November 2 - 4.

Truong Thi Mai (6th from left), Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission, at the meeting with Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Jussi Halla-Aho (7th, right)

During meetings and working sessions with leaders of the host parliament, government, the Communist Party of Finland, and representatives from Finnish ministries and the Finland - Vietnam Friendship Association, the Vietnamese official expressed her joy at the fruitful development of bilateral relations.



- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has urged countries worldwide to implement commitments and enhance actions and finance for climate, including commitments made at the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Climate Ambition Summit in September 2023, to effectively address impacts of climate change and sea-level rise.

Addressing the Informal Plenary Meeting on Existential Threats of Sea-level Rise Amidst the Climate Crisis at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York on November 3, the diplomat said Vietnam welcomes the study of the International Law Commission on provisions and interpretation of international law on the issue of sea-level rise; and the UN General Assembly's adoption of the Resolution requesting an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the obligations of states with respect to climate change.