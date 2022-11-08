☀️ Morning digest November 8
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming trip to Cambodia offers an opportunity for Vietnam to affirm the consistent foreign policy of the Vietnamese Party and State.
The PM will pay an official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9 and attend the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related Summits from November 10-13, at the invitation of his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen – the ASEAN Chair in 2022. Read full story
- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Cambodia, from November 8-9, is expected to further bring the relations between the two countries to a new period on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, effective cooperation and respect for each other’s interests, a diplomat has said.
This will be the first visit by Chinh in his capacity as Prime Minister of Vietnam, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA). Read full story
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State sent flower baskets and messages of congratulations to the President. Read full story
- General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Chairman of the country’s National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane on November 7 separately received a delegation of Vietnam’s former volunteer experts and soldiers who used to perform duties in Laos.
At the meetings in Vientiane, Maj. Gen. Huynh Dac Huong, head of the liaison board of Vietnam’s former volunteer experts and soldiers in Laos, said the special relations between Vietnam and Laos have been founded, treasured, and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ soldiers and people, and truly become a priceless asset of the two peoples and also unique relations in the world’s history. Read full story
- A training course on mass mobilisation between the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation and the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on November 7.
Addressing the closing ceremony, deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation Pham Tat Thang said that the course, co-organised by Vietnamese commission and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) from October 27, had been a success, with 11 theoretical topics discussed. Read full story
- US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on November 7 affirmed support to Vietnam in just energy transition and climate change response.
At a meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on the sidelines of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), Kerry said the US will boost cooperation with Vietnam and work together with the Southeast Asian nation to fulfill climate commitments. Read full story
- Vietnam’s budget collection in the first 10 months of this year stood at 1.46 quadrillion VND (58.7 billion USD), surpassing the estimate by 3.7%, and up 16.2% year-on-year, the Ministry of Finance reported.
Domestic revenue rose 12.1% from the same period last year to 1.15 quadrillion VND. Notably, the collection from crude oil reached some 65.5 trillion VND, exceeding the estimate by 32.4% and up 95% year-on-year. Read full story
- Government debt repayments are on the right track, meeting the obligations committed to creditors, according to the Ministry of Finance.
The ministry reported that in the first 10 months of this year, the Government repaid about 241 trillion VND (9.69 billion USD), fulfilling about 71.8% of the yearly plan, of which, domestic debt repayments hit 184 trillion VND, and foreign debt repayments reached 57 trillion VND. Read full story
These sub-projects will cover a total length of 723.7km. (Photo: VNA)- The Ministry of Transport has approved a bidding plan for packages of 12 subprojects under the Eastern North-South Expressway project in 2021-2025 (second phase).
The package for the Can Tho-Hau Giang section has the biggest value at 7.96 trillion VND (320.03 million USD)./. Read full story