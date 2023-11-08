Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said mechanisms have been put in place for cooperation with cross-border social media platforms to remove harmful and false information in replying to National Assembly deputies' questions about measures to handle misleading advertising of functional foods and pharmaceuticals on online platforms.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung at the National Assembly's question-and-answer session on November 7 (Photo: VNA)

At the question-and-answer session at the NA on November 7, the minister also said regulations have been issued regarding the responsibilities of all parties involved in this field.



-Digital transformation should be sped up in all fields to ensure openness and transparency so as to contribute to preventing corruption, especially petty corruption, Minister of Public Security To Lam told a Q&A session at the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing sixth plenum on November 7.

According to him, the public security sector has paid attention to the detection, investigation and settlement of cases related to corruption and negative phenomena, while streamlining its organisational structure, reforming administrative procedures, strengthening the rule of law, and creating favourable conditions for people and businesses, rather than causing difficulties and harassment.



-Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai welcomed Minister-President of Thüringen state of Germany Bodo Ramelow to Vietnam on his second visit following the first one made in 2019, during a reception in Hanoi on November 7.

At the reception for Minister-President of Thüringen state of Germany Bodo Ramelow (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM Khai thanked authorities of Thüringen for their timely provision of medical supplies to Vietnam during the fight against COVID-19.



-Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for Minister-President of German Federal State of Thüringen Bodo Ramelow in Hanoi on November 6.

Thüringen and Germany as a whole are important partners of Vietnam, he affirmed, expressing his belief that Ramelow's working visit to the country will provide a fresh impetus for the bilateral relations, benefiting localities and businesses of both sides.



-Vietnam always considers Japan as a long-term and leading important partner, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu while meeting a visiting delegation of the Japan-Vietnam parliamentary friendship alliance of Kobe city, Japan’s Hyogo prefecture, in Hanoi on November 7.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and Murano Seiichi, chairman of the Japan-Vietnam parliamentary friendship alliance of Kobe city, at their meeting in Hanoi on November 7. (Source: baoquocte.vn)

Expressing his delight at the robust and comprehensive growth of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan in recent years, Vu emphasised that Japan is Vietnam's top economic cooperation partner across various fields such as official development assistance (ODA), investment, trade, labour, tourism, locality-to-locality cooperation, and people-to-people exchange.



-Vietnam is among the five countries mentioned and the first destination of the international cooperation initiative on community sports and health, said Susanne Gaerte, Senior Manager of Olympism 365 – a strategy by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) aimed at strengthening the role of sport as an important enabler for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Gaerte unveiled the information at a working session with the Sports Authority of Vietnam in Hanoi on November 7. The initiative is carried out by the IOC and PATH, an international, nonprofit global health organisation, to promote Olympism 365.



-A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador to France and Representative of the State President to the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Dinh Toan Thang attended the 44th session of the Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie (CMF 44) in Yaounde, the capital city of Cameroon, from November 4-5.

Themed "Good Governance: A Guarantee of Political, Economic and Cultural Stability for Francophone Citizens", the event drew the presence of nearly 300 delegates representing around 70 delegations from 88 French-speaking member states and governments.



-Vietnam is now a thriving regional hub with ample scope for further rapid development, assessed an article recently published on the UK news site of financial analysis moneyweek.com.

According to the author, Vietnam's smartphone dominance is in large part due to huge investments by the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s giant Samsung. The country is intent on pivoting from "labour-intensive" textiles and electrical assembly work into more profitable sectors, such as semiconductors. Foreign capital is keen to help, given the growing pressure to diversify supply chains.



-The Ministry of Public Security’s Immigration Department held a conference in Hanoi on November 7 to disseminate the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Entry and Exit of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam among foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations.

Delegates were introduced about new administrative procedures related to Vietnamese citizens, the issuance of entry permits, visas, and temporary residence permits for foreigners who are required to go through the procedures at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and new regulations in Vietnamese law regarding the entry, exit, transit, and residence of foreigners in Vietnam as stipulated in Law No. 23/2023/QH15.