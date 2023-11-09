Politics HCM City calls for Japanese bank’s support for green projects Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on November 8 expressed his wish that the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) will support the southern largest economic hub in providing finance for Japanese and Vietnamese businesses to roll out projects aiming to promote green growth and circular economy, towards net zero emissions.

Politics Friendship Orders conferred on St. Petersburg Governor, Ho Chi Minh Institute Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, on behalf of the State President of Vietnam, on November 7 presented a Friendship Order to Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov in recognition of his contributions to and tireless efforts in maintaining and promoting relations between St. Petersburg and Vietnam in particular and enhancing the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Politics Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha receive US Prof. David Rogers Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on November 8 received visiting Professor David Rogers of the US-based Columbia Business School (USA), who is known for his pioneering model of customer networks and his work on digital transformation.

Politics Japan’s Osaka prefecture commits to closer ties with Vietnamese localities Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 8 for a delegation of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance of Osaka prefecture led by its Chairman Wada Kenji, who is on a visit to Vietnam from November 7-11.