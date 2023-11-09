☀️ Morning digest November 9
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised the necessity to streamline administrative procedures to remove obstacles for business activities, thus addressing challenges, unlocking resources for development, and promoting economic growth.
In his speech delivered at a question and answer (Q&A) session in the ongoing 15th National Assembly’s 6th sitting on November 8, the PM urged ministries, sectors, and localities to promote growth drivers and implement supportive policies for businesses, particularly fiscal and monetary policies. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a thank-you letter to President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives Eliane Tillieux as the chamber on October 5 passed a resolution in support of the Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims in Vietnam, with absolute approval votes.
In the letter, Hue expressed his joy and emotion at the approval, highlighting that the resolution is important and meaningful to Vietnam as it can help increase the international community’s awareness of the AO disaster in Vietnam, thus further supporting the country to tackle the war consequences. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on November 8 received visiting Professor David Rogers of the US-based Columbia Business School (USA), who is known for his pioneering model of customer networks and his work on digital transformation.
At the reception, Ha told his guest that developing countries are facing challenges in transformation, such as inadequate governance capacity, incomplete laws and policies, and the lack of trained human resources and modern technologies, which require solutions at both national and global levels. Read full story
- Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 8 for a delegation of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance of Osaka prefecture led by its Chairman Wada Kenji, who is on a visit to Vietnam from November 7-11.
Vu welcomed the delegation to Vietnam at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha on November 8 chaired an online meeting with the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Lao and Cambodian legislatures to discuss preparations for the first high-level conference of the NAs of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam slated for December.
They discussed the procedures, scheduled agenda and activities of the conference, including the opening and closing ceremonies, and two plenary sessions. Read full story
- A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) led by General Director Vu Viet Trang is on a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from November 7-10 at the invitation of President and CEO of the RoK’s Yonhap News Agency Seong Ghi-hong.
While in Seoul, Trang met with RoK Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin on November 8, who stressed that Vietnam and the RoK elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2022, and expressed his hope for stronger cooperation in the coming time. Read full story
- Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, on behalf of the State President of Vietnam, on November 7 presented a Friendship Order to Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov in recognition of his contributions to and tireless efforts in maintaining and promoting relations between St. Petersburg and Vietnam in particular and enhancing the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.
Khoi noted that St. Petersburg is one of Russia's leading localities in cooperation with Vietnamese provinces. He thanked Beglov for his contributions to the development of cooperation in many fields, including culture, education and science. Read full story
- Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on November 8 expressed his wish that the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) will support the southern largest economic hub in providing finance for Japanese and Vietnamese businesses to roll out projects aiming to promote green growth and circular economy, towards net zero emissions.
At a reception for JBIC Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu, Cuong noted that the former's visit will contribute to enhancing cooperation between HCM City and Japanese partners, especially those investing and doing business in the city. Read full story
- A total of 30 portable membrane water filters donated by the World University Service of Germany (WUS) to people in central Vietnam’s flood-hit areas arrived at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on November 8.
WUS President Kambiz Ghawami said that with the support of Hessen state and individual donors, WUS can shortly install the PAUL water filters at schools in Vietnam’s central region which were seriously affected by floods. Read full story./.