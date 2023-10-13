Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recognised and valued the contributions of the external information service to the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, helping consolidate and improve the role, position and prestige of the Party and State of Vietnam in the international arena.

He also hailed the role of those who engage in the external information service when speaking at the awarding ceremony of the 9th National External Information Service Awards held at the Hanoi Opera House on October 12.

The annual Awards aims to honour standout authors, works, and publications in the field of external information while helping popularise the country’s development achievements in various areas.Read full text



-Vietnam wishes to develop its semiconductor industry, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Vice President and CEO of Amkor Technology Ji Rong-rip during a reception in Hanoi on October 12.

PM Chinh said Vietnam is building a development strategy and a human resources development plan, along with appropriate regulations, policies and mechanisms, to attract the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers and designers to the country. This initiative aims to promote collaboration with the Vietnamese firms, creating conditions to improve their capability and gradually join the semiconductor industry value chain.Read full text



-The Royal Australian Navy HMAS Toowooba warship with 200 crew on board arrived in Ho Chi Minh City International Port on October 12, starting their six-day friendship visit to Vietnam.

Speaking at the ship's welcoming ceremony, Brigadier General Tony McCormack, Commander of Australia's Indo-Pacific Endeavour Program (IPE), said that the visit is within the framework of the IPE, aiming at promoting friendship and understanding between the two sides, contributing to further strengthening cooperation between the navies of the two countries.Read full text



-The Government Office has issued Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's conclusions at the conference on promoting measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, in preparation for an upcoming working trip by the European Commission (EC)’s inspection delegation.

Regarding the fight against IUU fishing for the early removal of “yellow card” warning, the Ministry of National Defence together with centrally-run coastal cities and provinces, relevant ministries, departments and agencies must take drastic measures to prevent Vietnamese fishing vessels from engaging in illegal fishing activities in foreign waters, and strictly handle any violations.Read full text



-The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel said on October 12 that a group of 15 Vietnamese agricultural apprentices who are studying in an area near the Gaza Strip has been temporarily relocated to a safer location.

At present, there are about 100 Vietnamese interns at Agrostudies, an international centre for agricultural studies in Israel. Out of them, 15 were residing near the town of Sderot, an area with high risk of being hit by conflicts between the Hamas movement and Israel. The remainders are living and studying in various locations throughout Israel.Read full text



-Vietnam’s economy has passed its trough, staging a modest recovery with stronger-than-expected growth of 5.3% in the third quarter, but upside risks to inflation have resurfaced, prompting the upgrade of 2023 average inflation forecast to 3.4%, said the HSBC.

According to the “Vietnam at a Glance” report, themed “Light at the end of the tunnel”, released by the HSBC on October 12, the lender said the biggest surprise is the rebound in Vietnam’s manufacturing sector. While it is still too early, in its view, to call a material recovery in the global trade cycle, Vietnam’s trade sector has had a much-needed reprieve recently.Read full text



-Indonesia’s selection of Vietnam as a major source for its rice purchases has further solidified the position and quality of Vietnamese rice, said the Vietnamese Trade Office in Indonesia following a statement from an Indonesian official that Indonesia will import 1.5 million tonnes of rice from Vietnam and Thailand.

The office said the Vietnamese rice is known for its reliability and has earned the trust of the Indonesian Government and consumers in the context that the country is facing a shortfall in domestic food production due to the impact of the El Nino phenomenon.Read full text



- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is committed to enhancing regional food security through applying advanced technology, improving agricultural productivity, ensuring supply chains, building an early warning and quick response system to ensure sufficient food supply in crisis situations, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) has said.

He made the remarks on behalf of the regional bloc at a general discussion on poverty reduction, agricultural development and food security at the second committee (Economic and Financial) of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on October 11.Read full text /.