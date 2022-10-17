Politics President chairs second meeting of central judicial reform committee President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the second meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform in Hanoi on October 15.

Politics Singaporean President’s visit to boost bilateral multifaceted ties Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob and her husband will pay a State visit to Vietnam from October 16-20 at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics CPV delegation works with Japanse political parties, agencies A Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) has had meetings with representatives from a number of political parties, agencies and localities in Japan.

Politics Party General Secretary meets with Hanoi voters Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on October 15 held a meeting with voters in Dong Da, Ba Dinh and Hai Ba Trung districts of Hanoi, during which they expressed their concerns over the combat against corruption and negative phenomena.