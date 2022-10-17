☀️ Morning digest October 17
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and her spouse began a State visit to Vietnam on October 16 at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
This is the first State visit by a foreign head of State to Vietnam since the 13th National Party Congress, and also the first trip overseas by the President of Singapore since the COVID-19 broke out. Read full story
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu on October 15 held a meeting with voters in Dong Da, Ba Dinh and Hai Ba Trung districts of Hanoi, during which they their concerns over the combat against corruption and negative phenomena.
During the meeting, voters spoke highly of efforts made by the entire political system in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting socio-economic development in 2022. They said that the trust of people in the Party, State, Party committees and authorities at all levels has been increasing. Read full story
- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the CPC’s 20th National Congress, which opened on October 16 in Beijing.
The CPV Central Committee extended the warmest congratulations to the CPC’s 20th National Congress, and through the congress, to all CPC members and Chinese people, the message reads. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the banking system plays the role as arteries of the economy while addressing a meeting with chairpersons and CEOs of commercial banks in Hanoi on October 16.
The event took place on the occasion of 77 years since late President Ho Chi Minh sent a letter to the industry and trade sector and the 18th Vietnam Entrepreneurs Day (October 13). Read full story
- Tra fish exports to member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have been rising sharply, and this market is forecast to surpass the European Union in terms of catfish imports from Vietnam in the near future.
Tra fish exports to ASEAN countries were estimated at over 152 million USD in the first nine months of 2022, accounting for nearly 8% of the total, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP). Read full story
- The Vietnam Pepper Association (VPA) recently coordinated with the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Vietnamese Embassy in France to hold a business matching event in Paris to boost pepper trading. Read full story
- The non-profit Food Bank Vietnam on October 15 launched a programme called Food Share to promote food sharing and stop wastage.Read full story
- A Vietnamese cultural day was hosted by the United Associations of Vietnamese Students in New South Wales (UAVS-NSW) in collaboration with four other Vietnamese students’ associations in Australia in Sydney on October 15. Read full story
- A fine arts exhibition is being co-held by the northern city of Hai Phong and the Republic of Korea’s Gwangju city, displaying over 100 works by 90 painters from both sides.
Underway in Hai Phong information, exhibition and cinema centre, the exhibition also displays three books featuring selections of artworks by 100 painters from Hai Phong and Gwangju released by three Korean publishing houses. Read full story
- Works by Vietnamese professor and guitarist Dang Ngoc Long were among the required performances at the International Guitar Competition and Festival Berlin 2022 which wrapped up on October 15. Long has acted as the biennial event’s art director for nine times. Read full story./.