Politics Infographic Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership President Vo Van Thuong leads a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, from October 17-20. His trip is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh to attend ASEAN – GCC Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit (ASEAN-GCC), and visit Saudi Arabia from October 18 – 20.

Politics Vietnam, India hold 18th meeting of joint committee for cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar co-chaired the 18th meeting of the Vietnam-India Joint Committee for Economic, Trade, Science and Technology Cooperation in Hanoi on October 16.

Politics Vietnam, Italy beef up law enforcement cooperation Minister of Public Security To Lam highlighted increasingly strengthened cooperation between the ministry and Italian law enforcement agencies in security and crime prevention while hosting new Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Della Seta in Hanoi on October 16.