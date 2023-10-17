☀️ Morning digest October 17
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong put forth major orientations to strengthen Vietnam-Russia relations in the time ahead at a reception for Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin in Hanoi on October 16.
Highly evaluating Volodin’s official visit to Vietnam, Trong said he believed that it will contribute to enhancing cooperation between the two legislatures and the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin in Hanoi on October 16.
The two leaders exchanged information about the socio-economic situation in their respective countries. They acknowledged various challenges facing both nations in the current situation and noted that the bilateral relations have continued to make positive progress across sectors, including the exchange of delegations at all levels and through channels. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed the importance Vietnam attaches to its comprehensive strategic partnership with India, and rejoiced at the strong development of the bilateral ties over the past time while receiving Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar in Hanoi on October 16.
The PM congratulated India on its achievements in economy, national defence and science-technology, among other fields, and highlighted the time-honoured friendship between the two countries.Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 16 for visiting Chairman of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Prak Sokhonn.
At the meeting, the host praised Sokhonn for his contributions to consolidating and promoting the Vietnam-Cambodia relationship over the past time, saying his visit is of significance as it helps to strengthen ties between the two countries, Parties, and their people. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar co-chaired the 18th meeting of the Vietnam-India Joint Committee for Economic, Trade, Science and Technology Cooperation in Hanoi on October 16.
At the meeting, the two sides comprehensively reviewed and assessed the bilateral relations since the 17th meeting in August 2020 and the implementation of the action plan on the Vietnam - India comprehensive strategic partnership for the 2021-2023 period. Read full story
- The Vietnam Agency of Seas and Islands (VASI) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the National Ocean Policy Secretariat at the Cabinet Office of Japan held their first-ever direct dialogue in Hanoi on October 16.
The event aimed to materialise the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in sea and ocean policy between the MoNRE and the Japanese Cabinet Office signed on October 8, 2018 as part of the visit to Japan by the Vietnamese Prime Minister. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Algerian Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production Ali Aoun co-chaired the 12th meeting of the Vietnam-Algeria Inter-Governmental Committee which opened in Hanoi on October 16.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nghi described Algeria as a major partner and the fourth largest export market of Vietnam in Africa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, two-way trade between Vietnam and Algeria reached only 144.2 million USD in 2022, 141 million USD of which was Vietnam’s exports. Read full story
- A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, led by Minister Le Minh Hoan, had a working trip on October 15 and 16 to the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen to inspect the local prevention of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and disasters.
Commending the province’s efforts that resulted in the report of no cases of illegal fishing between 2019 and now, Hoan suggested it continue to encourage fishermen to comply with the 2017 fisheries law. Read full story
- A set of joint postage stamps between Vietnam and India was released in Hanoi on October 16 to introduce the two countries’ cultures.
The stamps were jointly issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, and the Vietnam Post Corporation./. Read full story
