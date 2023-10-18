☀️ Morning digest October 18
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The Party Delegation of the National Assembly and the Government’s Party Civil Affairs Committee convened a conference in Hanoi on October 17 to discuss preparations for the sixth session of 15th legislature.
Speaking at the event, NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said during the mid-term session, the legislature will undertake a substantial workload with many crucial matters which require thorough and timely preparation.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 17 issued a dispatch on search and rescue efforts for fishermen on two sunken fishing vessels in the Song Tu Tay Island.
According to the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre, at around 1:00 AM on October 17, the vessel QNa 90927 TS sank in the vicinity around 135 nautical miles northwest of Song Tu Tay island due to rough seas. A total of 37 fishermen were rescued by the vessel QNa 91782 TS, while one fisherman remains missing.
- President Vo Van Thuong met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji in Beijing on October 17, the first day of his trip to China to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).
At the meeting, Thuong stressed that besides attending the third BRF, his trip is also aimed at continuing to concretise and implement the common conception reached by the top leaders of both parties and countries during the visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in late October last year.
- President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, China, on October 17 on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).
The two leaders expressed their delight at the positive development of the Vietnam-Russia traditional friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership based on political trust and extensive cooperation. They took note of significant progress achieved recently, such as maintaining all-level exchanges and advancing joint work in various fields including economy-trade, defence-security, science-technology, education, training, energy, and people-to-people exchanges.
- The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence always supports and creates the best conditions for cooperation between the Vietnamese and Cambodian armies, said Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang.
During a reception in Hanoi on October 17 for Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces General Vong Pisen, Giang congratulated Cambodia on its achievements in internal and external affairs led by the Cambodian People's Party over the past more than seven decades, especially the success of the seventh National Assembly election in July.
- A high-ranking delegation of the Ministry of National Defence led by Major General Pham Truong Son, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, on October 17 attended the opening of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition (ADEX 2023) at Seoul Airport in Seongnam city in the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The Vietnamese delegation's visit to the RoK from October 16-19 is being made at the invitation of the Korean Ministry of National Defence.
- The International Labour Organisation (ILO) applauded Vietnam's efforts in collaborating with the agency in the field of labour statistics and implementing the Decent Work Country Programme at an international seminar in Geneva on October 16.
Jointly hosted by Vietnam and the ILO on the sidelines of the 21st International Conference of Labour Statisticians (ICLS), the seminar aimed to introduce a project to survey the supply chain of decent jobs in the electronics industry in Vietnam.
- The 2023 conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (EROPA) opened in Hanoi on October 17 under the theme "The Role of Public Governance in Socio-Economic Recovery and Development toward Sustainable Development Goals".
The event, hosted by the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) and chaired by the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs, is attended by representatives of diplomatic agencies of nine state members of EROPA, the EROPA Secretary General, and about 500 Vietnamese and international delegates who are scholars and managers.
- The 45th ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group Meeting (MTWG 45) was hosted by the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 17, with ASEAN member states and dialogue partners from the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea and China taking part.
The VMA serves as chair of the group and hosts the meeting this year under the rotating mechanism of ASEAN.
- The “Su That” (Truth) National Political Publishing House in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy in Greece held a seminar on October 17 to introduce the book “Vietnam - My Second Homeland” by Hero of the Vietnam People’s Armed Forces Kostas Sarantidis – Nguyen Van Lap.
The book was translated from the memoirs and diaries of Kostas Sarantidis – Nguyen Van Lap, a Greek who fought alongside the Vietnamese people for many years and was deeply attached to Vietnam as his second homeland.
- The Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on October 17 held an inauguration ceremony of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi (1869 -1948) – a great national leader and hero of India – in Tao Dan Park, District 1.
The 2.83m bust, made of natural black stone, was designed and sculptured in India last year.