Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong suggested three pillars for cooperation in digital economy while addressing the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, China, on October 18.

President Vo Van Thuong speaks at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF). (Photo: VNA)

One of the pillars lies with collaboration in digital institutions, which, Thuong said, is to devise appropriate regulations, ensure data security, create a friendly business environment, prevent and combat transnational crimes, and ensure safety, security and national sovereignty.



- Vietnam serves as a good model for many developing countries, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at a meeting with President Vo Van Thuong on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, on October 18.

President Vo Van Thuong (R) and UN Secretary-General António Guterres at their meeting on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, on October 18. (Photo: VNA)

Thuong highly evaluated the role and contributions of the Secretary-General and the UN in promoting international peace, stability, and security and affirmed Vietnam's readiness to support and make contributions to such efforts.



- Vietnam attaches importance to developing its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Sri Lanka, and wants to further promote the relationship for the benefit of their people, President Vo Van Thuong told his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe in Beijing, China, on October 18.

President Vo Van Thuong (R) and his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF), the Vietnamese leader expressed his belief that under the leadership of President Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka will soon overcome difficulties to achieve more socio-economic achievements.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Riyadh on October 18 afternoon (local time) to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN - GCC) Summit and pay a visit to Saudi Arabia from October 18-20 at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) is greeted by officials of Riyadh city. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh and his entourage were greeted at the King Khalid International Airport by officials of Riyadh city, the GCC Secretary- General, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Vietnam, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Saudi Arabia.



- Vietnam strongly condemns acts of violence against civilians, humanitarian facilities, and essential infrastructure, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 18 concerning escalating tensions in the Middle East.



"Vietnam calls on all parties to immediately cease fire, end the use of force, respect international humanitarian law, resume negotiations, and resolve differences through peaceful means, based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions to achieve a fair, satisfactory and lasting solution to the Middle East peace process and ensure the people's lives, security, and safety," the diplomat stated.



- Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has urged drastic measures to lift Vietnam out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s list of Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring (grey list) within two years.



Chairing a meeting of the steering committee for money laundering prevention and combat on October 18, he said the FATF added Vietnam to the list in June 2023. In response, the government sent a commitment to the FATF President about the implementation of an FATF-recommended action plan over two years.



- Experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintained their forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 4.7% in 2023 but expressed their optimism about the medium-term prospects, with GDP growth predicted to reach 5.8% in 2024 and 6.9% in 2025.



At the launch of the IMF's Regional Economic Outlook Update on October 18 in Singapore, the experts said that Vietnam's export-oriented economy is heavily impacted by falling external demand in 2023, but there is a solid foundation that supports Vietnam's economic growth as before the COVID-19 pandemic.



- Information security experts from ASEAN member states and the five dialogue countries of India, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan, China and Australia participated in the 2023 ASEAN Computer Emergency Response Team (CERTS) Incident Drills (ACID) on October 18.



In Vietnam, the Vietnam Cybersecurity Emergency Response Teams/Coordination Centre (VNCERT/CC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications conducted a drill in Hanoi, which was connected with other sites./.




