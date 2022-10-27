☀️ Morning digest October 27
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on October 26 for Ambassadors of El Salvador, India and the Republic of Korea who presented their credentials. Read full story
- Vietnam treasures its multifaceted cooperation with Qatar, said President Nguyen Xuan Phuc while receiving outgoing Qatar Ambassador Ismail Al-Emadi in Hanoi on October 26. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a resolution on the national master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, which will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.
According to the plan, Vietnam expects to become a developing country with modern industry and a harmonious, modern infrastructure network by 2030. Read full story
- Authorities in Hanoi have issued a strategy on sustainable agricultural development from 2022-2030, with a vision to 2050, which focuses on developing modern, clean and organic agriculture.
By 2030, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of the agro-forestry-fishery sector will reach an average of 2.5-3% per year, and labour productivity will increase by 7-7.5%. Read full story
- The People’s Council of central Thua Thien-Hue province held a meeting on October 26 to discuss and adopt important draft resolutions for socio-economic development, including a project on the Vietnam-Republic of Korea peace village in A Luoi district.
The 2022-2026 project will cost over 3.2 million USD in non-refundable aid from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and more than 8.9 billion VND (386,000 USD) from the local budget. Read full story
- The Vietnam-Japan joint venture Angimex- Kitoku has unveiled its plan to expand its area of pesticide-controlled Japanese rice production next year for export to the European market.
The company, a joint venture between the Japanese based Kitoku-Shinryo Company and the Vietnamese based An Giang Import-Export Company – Angimex now cultivates Japanese rice in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, mainly in Long Xuyen city, Tri Ton and Thoai Son districts. It also grows rice in the nearby Kien Giang province to ensure export output. Read full story
- Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) had six subjects listed in the World University Rankings (WUR) by Subject 2023 by the Times Higher Education (THE), two subjects higher than the previous ranking.
According to VNU, the subjects include Business and Economics, Life Sciences, Computer Sciences, Engineering, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences. Read full story
- The Vietnam Television (VTV) on October 26 announced that it has officially owned media copyright for FIFA World Cup 2022, becoming the exclusive broadcaster of the tournament in Vietnam as well as on VTV digital platforms.
Accordingly, all 64 matches of the tournament will be live broadcast on VTV2, VTV3, VTV5, VTV Can Tho and VTV Go app, together with commentaries before, end-of-H1, and after matches. Read full story./.