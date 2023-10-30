Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

-President Vo Van Thuong urged Quang Ninh to become a dynamic and comprehensive centre, an international tourism and marine economy hub, and the gateway of the northern key economic region and the whole country, while attending a ceremony celebrating the 60th anniversary of the northeastern province on October 28.

He said the province is home to the majestic and picturesque Ha Long Bay, recognised by UNESCO as a world natural and cultural heritage site, as well as Yen Tu, the birthplace of the Truc Lam Zen sect, linked to King Tran Nhan Tong, a prominent national politician and cultural figure. Quang Ninh also boasts a diverse array of unique landscapes, traditions, and festivals.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded power supply be guaranteed for production and business activities as well as people’s daily life during the rest of 2023 and next year.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (standing) chairs the meeting on power supply on October 28. (Photo: VNA)

Reporting at the meeting with permanent Government members on October 28, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said power supply during the first 10 months of 2023 have been basically guaranteed, but power shortages occurred at certain points of time in late May and early June due to abnormally low water levels, extreme heat, and suddenly surged and prolonged electricity demand.Read full text



-The success in the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic has once again reflected the spirit, mettle, and wisdom of Vietnam, which does not step back in the face of every difficulty and challenge, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on October 29.

PM Chinh, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, made the statement while chairing a national hybrid conference reviewing the pandemic fight.Read full text



-Vietnam actively participated in and effectively contributed to the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly (IPU 147) that took place in Angola’s capital of Luanda from October 23-27, said National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh.

Vice NA Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh speaks at the plenary session of IPU 147. (Photo: VNA)

Dinh, who led the Vietnamese delegation to the event, said that IPU 147 is a success with the participation of delegations from 130 member countries, of that 36 delegations were headed by parliament chairpersons and 22 others by vice chairpersons. Vice NA Chairman Dinh, on behalf of the Vietnamese delegation, addressed the plenary session.Read full text



-Gen. Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, had talks with Sen. Lt. Gen. He Weidong, Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, in Beijing on October 28.

Gen. Phan Van Giang (R), Politburo member, and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, and Sen. Lt. Gen. He Weidong, Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese official in Beijing on October 28 (Photo: VNA)

Giang, who is on an official visit to China, affirmed that the Party, Government, army, and people of Vietnam always keep in mind the enormous assistance from their Chinese counterparts for the struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past as well as the national construction at present.Read full text



- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and Acting Managing Director of Asia and Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Paola Pampaloni chaired the 4th meeting of the Vietnam - EU Joint Committee to implement the EU-Vietnam Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) on October 27 in Brussels.

At the meeting, the two sides informed each other about their respective socio-economic situation and foreign policies, comprehensively evaluated Vietnam - EU cooperation, especially in collaboration frameworks such as the defence - security dialogue, the trade committee of the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), activities of specialised subcommittees in the Vietnam - EU Joint Committee.Read full text



-The consumer price index (CPI) in October increased 0.08% from the last month and 3.59% from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on October 29.

Increased education fees and rice prices are blamed for the CPI rise. Meanwhile, core inflation in the month rose 4.38% compared to the same period last year.Read full text



-Google on October 28 announced that it will offer 40,000 scholarships for Vietnamese students, and introduced three additional training courses in its programme to support Vietnam’s digital transformation, as part of the Google Career Certificates programme.

Google announces that it will offer 40,000 scholarships for Vietnamese students at an event held within the framework of the 2023 Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition (VIIE 2023). (Photo: VNA)

The announcement was made an event held within the framework of the 2023 Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition (VIIE 2023) held by the Ministry of Planning and Investment from October 28-November 1.Read full text



-Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), expressed great concern at the current escalating situation in the Middle East and extended his deep condolences to the families of victims of recent attacks while addressing the UN General Assembly’s 10th Emergency Special Session held in New York on October 26-27.

As a country that had experienced decades of war and loss, Vietnam strongly condemns attacks against civilians and essential civil infrastructure, Giang stressed.Read full text/.