Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his entourage arrived in Beijing on October 30 afternoon, starting his official visit to China at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping.



He was welcomed at the Beijing airport by Liu Jianchao, head of the International Liaison Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC); and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai.Read full story



-The visit by Party General Secretary Trong to China holds a significant meaning in further promoting and deepening the ties between the two countries, reinforcing the political trust between the two Parties, and contributing to bringing the bilateral relations to a new development period, according to Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai.



Party General Secretary Trong has become the first high-level foreign guest to China after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), he noted.Read full story

The visit further affirms the close relationship between the two Parties, States and peoples, Li Minghan, a scholar from Hong Kong (China) who has spent years studying Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, has said.



In an interview to the Vietnam News Agency in Hong Kong, Li highlighted the Vietnamese Party head is the first foreign leader to visit China after the recent 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and this demonstrates the close friendship between the two countries. Read full story



-A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of its Commission for Internal Affairs Tran Quoc Cuong attended the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties (IMWCP) in Havana from October 27-29.



At the meeting hosted by the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), participants discussed and gave assessments of international and regional issues, current challenges to peace, stability and development in the world, the environment and the interests of the working class and people.Read full story



-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 30 sent his condolences to President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and bereaved families of a stampede in Seoul’s Yongsan district.Read full story



A Vietnamese citizen was confirmed to be among the people killed in a Halloween celebration stampede in Seoul on October 29 night, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK).



RoK Foreign Minister Park Jin sent a letter to Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung, expressing his condolences over this incident and affirming that he will make every effort and work closely with the embassy in the matter.Read full story



-Vietnam reaffirmed its consistent stance on the Palestine issue while attending the UN Security Council’s open debate on the Middle East situation on October 28.



In his speech, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, voiced his concern about the escalating violence, especially in the West Bank.Read full story



--Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the Government’s monthly meeting on October 29 during which he requested policy response be made in a more timely, precise, and effective manner.



Cabinet members shared the view that in October and the first 10 months of 2022, the economy has continued recovering while inflation has been kept under control, macro-economic stability basically maintained, and major balanced ensured, which have generated room for resolving difficulties and responding to external challenges, and created more advantages for attracting resources for national development.Read full story



-Foreign capital inflows fell whereas disbursed capital rose in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.



The total newly-registered capital, adjusted capital, and capital contribution and share purchase stood at 22.46 billion USD in the January-October period, down 5.4% year-on-year.Read full story



-Vietnam posted a trade surplus of 9.4 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022, compared to 630 million USD in the same period last year, according the General Statistics Office (GSO).



The 10-month foreign trade stood at about 616.24 billion USD, up 14.1% from the same period last year.Read full story



-Increasing deposit interest rates is in line with the general trend, ensuring liquidity safety and capital mobilisation for the economy, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Pham Thanh Ha has said.



At the Government’s regular press conference in Hanoi on October 29, the official affirmed that the central bank always directs credit institutions to concentrate capital for prioritised entities and business organisations that have great contributions to the national economic growth.Read full story



-Macroeconomic stability will be a good foundation for developing the stock market, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi said at the Government’s regular press conference on October 29 in Hanoi.



About the reasons behind the plunge of the stock market in the recent past, Chi said the global stock market also fell sharply due to the impact of high inflation, changes in monetary, and fiscal policies in many countries across the world, and this situation also has a direct impact on Vietnam's stock market.Read full story



-The consumer price index (CPI) posted year-on-year growth of 2.89% in the first 10 months of 2022 while core inflation rose 2.14%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) revealed on October 29.



A contributor to the CPI hike was higher petrol prices, which went up 36.01% during the period, while gas prices fluctuated in line with changes in the global markets, up 15.35% from a year earlier.Read full story



-China has remained Vietnam’s biggest trade partner, while Vietnam has continued to be the sixth largest trade partner of the neighbouring country, and the biggest in the Association of Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN) despites impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical upheavals in the world.



According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, China has been Vietnam’s biggest importer with turnover of some 55.9 billion USD, up 37 times from the figure in 2002.Read full story



-Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh affirmed Vietnam’s all-out efforts to fight and eradicate illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing while meeting with an inspection delegation of the European Commission (EC) in Hanoi on October 28.



He appreciated the recommendations by the EC’s Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries to help Vietnam deal with IUU fishing, noting that most of these recommendations match the country’s policy of promoting responsible fisheries and sustainable development of the industry.Read full story



-The Vietnam-Republic of Korea Cultural, Trade and Investment Cultural Week opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28 night, offering a wide series of cultural activities introduced by artists from both countries.



The event, which will last until November 1, is co-organised by the city’s Department of Foreign Affairs and the RoK Consulate General in HCM City to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.Read full story



-Vietnam welcomed over 2.35 million international visitors in the first 10 months of this year, 18.8 times higher than the figure in the same period last year, but still down 83.7% compared with the pre-pandemic level in 2019.



The General Statistics Office (GSO) unveiled on October 29 that the number of foreign visitors in October increased 12.1% from the previous month.Read full story/.