☀️ Morning digest October 31
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 30 chaired a meeting to review the preparations for a question-and-answer activity to be held as part of the 15th NA’s sixth session, which commenced in Hanoi on October 23.
At the function, NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong presented a report on the preparation work with participants then discussing related methods and timing. Read full story
- The Government will submit a pilot scheme in which each province selects one district-level locality to pilot the combination of three national target programmes concerning funding sources, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.
The programmes are on rural development, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in mountainous and ethnic minority areas. Read full story
- The Vietnam Peacekeeping Department on October 30 opened the United Nations Logistics Officer Course 2023 co-chaired by Vietnam and Canada within the framework of the latter’s Military Training & Cooperation Programme (MTCP).
This is the second time Vietnam and Canada have co-hosted this kind of course at the Vietnam Peacekeeping Department, also the second international intensive training course on UN peacekeeping held in the country with the coordination of Vietnam and Canada in the context of Vietnam's increasingly extensive participation in UN peacekeeping activities. Read full story
- A training workshop is being held by the police department for investigation of drug-related crimes under the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security to help improve the investigation and drug control capacity of the anti-drug crime force of Cambodia.
The workshop, which runs from October 29 to November 3 in Ho Chi Minh City, is among annual cooperation activities between the two countries' national committees for drug combat. In Vietnam, the Ministry of Public Security is the standing body for drug combat of the National Committee for AIDS, Drugs, and Prostitution Prevention and Control. Read full story
- Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam received Kim Byung Ro, Commander of the central region coast guard under the Korea Coast Guard (KCG), in Hanoi on October 30.
Lam expressed his delight at remarkable progress seen in the ties between the two countries and the cooperation between the Vietnamese ministry and the KCG recently. Read full story
The session took the theme “Major Countries' Responsibility and Global Security Cooperation”. Read full story
- A Vietnamese delegation paid a working visit to the US from October 10-22 during which Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang called on both sides to increase constructive dialogue to clarify religious issues and avoid misunderstandings that may impact bilateral relations.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency after the trip, Thang said that in late 2022, the US Department of State placed Vietnam on the Special Watch List regarding religious freedom. The move was based on biased assessments and inaccurate information about the freedom of religion and belief in Vietnam. Read full story
- The 2023 Innovation Leaders’ Forum, themed “Leading Corporations and Enterprises Spearheading Innovation", opened in Hanoi on October 30, with business leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and those driving the future of innovation and entrepreneurship taking part.
The event was co-hosted by the National Innovation Center (NIC), BambuUP and Global PR Hub. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City's economy continues to maintain positive growth momentum, driven by industrial production, domestic consumption, and stable supply and demand, heard a meeting of the municipal People’s Committee on October 30.
Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment Le Thi Huynh Mai said the city's industrial production index for October rose by an estimated 2.4% month on month and 10.6% year on year. Read full story
- The Korea Coast Guard (KCG)’s training ship BADARO (3011HAM) arrived at the port in Hai Phong on October 30, beginning a five-day visit to the northern city.
The vessel carries a crew of 100 members led by Kim Young Chul, head of the Korea Coast Guard Academy’s Office. Its ongoing visit reaffirms the friendly and cooperative relationship between Vietnam Coast Guard and KCG, offering an opportunity for officers and soldiers of the sides to share experiences and exchange knowledge to strengthen their joint works and mutual understanding./. Read full story