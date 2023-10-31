Politics Leaders send condolences over passing of former Chinese Premier Vietnamese leaders on October 30 extended condolences to Chinese leaders over the recent passing of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Politics Hai Phong, RoK collaborate in coast guard training The Korea Coast Guard (KCG)’s training ship BADARO (3011HAM) arrived at the port in Hai Phong on October 30, beginning a five-day visit to the northern city.

Politics Vietnam helps Cambodia’s anti-drug crime force improve capacity A training workshop is being held by the police department for investigation of drug-related crimes under the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security to help improve the investigation and drug control capacity of the anti-drug crime force of Cambodia.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.