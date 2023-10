- The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 30 chaired a meeting to review the preparations for a question-and-answer activity to be held as part of the 15th NA’s sixth session, which commenced in Hanoi on October 23.At the function, NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong presented a report on the preparation work with participants then discussing related methods and timing. Read full story - The Government will submit a pilot scheme in which each province selects one district-level locality to pilot the combination of three national target programmes concerning funding sources, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.The programmes are on rural development, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in mountainous and ethnic minority areas. Read full story - The Vietnam Peacekeeping Department on October 30 opened the United Nations Logistics Officer Course 2023 co-chaired by Vietnam and Canada within the framework of the latter’s Military Training & Cooperation Programme (MTCP).This is the second time Vietnam and Canada have co-hosted this kind of course at the Vietnam Peacekeeping Department, also the second international intensive training course on UN peacekeeping held in the country with the coordination of Vietnam and Canada in the context of Vietnam's increasingly extensive participation in UN peacekeeping activities. Read full story - A training workshop is being held by the police department for investigation of drug-related crimes under the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security to help improve the investigation and drug control capacity of the anti-drug crime force of Cambodia.The workshop, which runs from October 29 to November 3 in Ho Chi Minh City, is among annual cooperation activities between the two countries' national committees for drug combat. In Vietnam, the Ministry of Public Security is the standing body for drug combat of the National Committee for AIDS, Drugs, and Prostitution Prevention and Control. Read full story - Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam received Kim Byung Ro, Commander of the central region coast guard under the Korea Coast Guard (KCG), in Hanoi on October 30.Lam expressed his delight at remarkable progress seen in the ties between the two countries and the cooperation between the Vietnamese ministry and the KCG recently. Read full story